Anti-Government Protesters Rally in Tel Aviv
Protesters rally for the 13th consecutive week over the judicial reform despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to freeze the reforms... 01.04.2023, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, Israel, as protesters take to the streets to rally against the proposed judicial reform on Saturday, April 1.The protests continue even though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt the reforms until the next parliament session amid unrest in the country. At the same time, he said that his government was "committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus."In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protesters rally for the 13th consecutive week over the judicial reform despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to freeze the reforms until the next parliament session.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, Israel, as protesters take to the streets to rally against the proposed judicial reform on Saturday, April 1.
The protests continue even though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt the reforms until the next parliament session amid unrest in the country. At the same time, he said that his government was "committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus."
In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!