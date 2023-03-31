https://sputniknews.com/20230331/syrian-air-defense-repelling-attack-in-sky-over-damascus---reports-1108978804.html
Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack in Sky Over Damascus - Reports
Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack in Sky Over Damascus - Reports
CAIRO, March 31 (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack in the sky over Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported. 31.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-31T00:26+0000
2023-03-31T00:26+0000
2023-03-31T00:26+0000
world
israel
syria
airstrikes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351360_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403f0dac0577817f2525f5e57c06f3e2.jpg
Later in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the missile attack was carried out by Israel from the Golan Heights. The ministry added that some material damage was caused as a result of the attack. This is the second attack on Syria in a day. On Thursday morning, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that two Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus.
https://sputniknews.com/20230330/two-syrian-servicemen-wounded-in-israeli-attack---syrias-defense-ministry-1108940176.html
israel
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351360_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f91ae82a3e3b6d3de2a2837e8a61519c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, syria, airstrikes
israel, syria, airstrikes
Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack in Sky Over Damascus - Reports
CAIRO, March 31 (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack in the sky over Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported.
Later in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the missile attack was carried out by Israel from the Golan Heights.
"Today at 00:17 [21:17 GMT], the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with a salvo of missiles from the occupied Golan Heights, striking one of the places in the province of Damascus. Our air defense systems responded to enemy missiles and shot down some of them," the ministry said.
The ministry added that some material damage was caused as a result of the attack.
This is the second attack on Syria in a day. On Thursday morning, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that two Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus.