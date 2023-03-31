International
Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack in Sky Over Damascus - Reports
Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack in Sky Over Damascus - Reports
CAIRO, March 31 (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack in the sky over Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported. 31.03.2023, Sputnik International
Later in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the missile attack was carried out by Israel from the Golan Heights. The ministry added that some material damage was caused as a result of the attack. This is the second attack on Syria in a day. On Thursday morning, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that two Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus.
israel, syria, airstrikes
Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack in Sky Over Damascus - Reports

00:26 GMT 31.03.2023
In this June 30, 2010 file photo, a Russian Buk-M2 air defense system is displayed at a military show at the international forum Technologies in machine building 2010 in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow
CAIRO, March 31 (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack in the sky over Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported.
Later in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the missile attack was carried out by Israel from the Golan Heights.
"Today at 00:17 [21:17 GMT], the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with a salvo of missiles from the occupied Golan Heights, striking one of the places in the province of Damascus. Our air defense systems responded to enemy missiles and shot down some of them," the ministry said.
The ministry added that some material damage was caused as a result of the attack.
This is the second attack on Syria in a day. On Thursday morning, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that two Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus.
Israeli Airstrikes in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
World
Two Syrian Servicemen Wounded In Israeli Attack - Syria's Defense Ministry
Yesterday, 00:43 GMT
