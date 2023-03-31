https://sputniknews.com/20230331/syrian-air-defense-repelling-attack-in-sky-over-damascus---reports-1108978804.html

Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack in Sky Over Damascus - Reports

Syrian Air Defense Repelling Attack in Sky Over Damascus - Reports

CAIRO, March 31 (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack in the sky over Damascus, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported. 31.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-31T00:26+0000

2023-03-31T00:26+0000

2023-03-31T00:26+0000

world

israel

syria

airstrikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1e/1090351360_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_403f0dac0577817f2525f5e57c06f3e2.jpg

Later in the day, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that the missile attack was carried out by Israel from the Golan Heights. The ministry added that some material damage was caused as a result of the attack. This is the second attack on Syria in a day. On Thursday morning, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that two Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

https://sputniknews.com/20230330/two-syrian-servicemen-wounded-in-israeli-attack---syrias-defense-ministry-1108940176.html

israel

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel, syria, airstrikes