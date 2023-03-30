International
Two Syrian Servicemen Wounded In Israeli Attack - Syria's Defense Ministry
Two Syrian Servicemen Wounded In Israeli Attack - Syria's Defense Ministry
30.03.2023
Earlier, Syrian state television channel Al-Ikhbariyah reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack in the sky near Damascus. Israel has been targeting Syria for several years, attacking what it claims are Iranian-backed forces, including Hezbollah. Last week, Israeli airstrikes hit Aleppo airport, causing "material damage" according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.
Two Syrian Servicemen Wounded In Israeli Attack - Syria's Defense Ministry

00:43 GMT 30.03.2023
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Two Syrian servicemen were wounded in an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Syrian state television channel Al-Ikhbariyah reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack in the sky near Damascus.
"Today, around 01:20 a.m. [10:20 p.m. GMT Wednesday], the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with the help of several missiles from the side of the occupied Golan Heights, delivering strikes on a number of positions in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Our air defense systems responded to enemy missiles and shot down several of them. As a result of the aggression, two servicemen were wounded and material damage was inflicted," the Syrian ministry said.
Israel has been targeting Syria for several years, attacking what it claims are Iranian-backed forces, including Hezbollah. Last week, Israeli airstrikes hit Aleppo airport, causing "material damage" according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.
Aleppo Airport Suspends Work Due to Israeli Missile Attack
22 March, 10:07 GMT
22 March, 10:07 GMT
