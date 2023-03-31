https://sputniknews.com/20230331/pope-francis-to-be-discharged-from-hospital-on-april-1-1108993326.html

Pope Francis to Be Discharged From Hospital on April 1

Pope Francis to Be Discharged From Hospital on April 1

Pope Francis will be discharged on April 1 from hospital, where he was taken earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

2023-03-31T13:05+0000

2023-03-31T13:05+0000

2023-03-31T13:05+0000

world

pope

pope francis

hospital

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108297924_0:0:3246:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_6f4f33b998015f893e352ec068617b58.jpg

"The return of the Pope to the Domus Sanctae Marthae [the pontiff's residence] in the Vatican is scheduled for tomorrow based on the results of the latest tests carried out this morning," Bruni said. The spokesman added that the pontiff had a good evening yesterday, with the clinical course of his illness being "normal." In particular, Pope Francis had dinner together with doctors, nurses, assistants and gendarmes who helped him during the hospitalization. In the morning, the pontiff had breakfast, read newspapers and returned to work. Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties. On Wednesday, he was taken to the Gemelli University Hospital with a respiratory infection to undergo medical examinations. On Thursday, Pope Francis was officially diagnosed with a viral bronchitis. In connection with the pontiff's illness, the Vatican canceled his audiences on Thursday and Friday.

https://sputniknews.com/20230329/pope-to-spend-several-days-in-medical-facility-due-to-respiratory-infection-1108937681.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pope francis will be discharged on april 1, pope francis in hospital, pope francis hospitalized, pope francis breathing problems, pope francis diagnosed with bronchitis