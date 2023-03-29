https://sputniknews.com/20230329/pope-to-spend-several-days-in-medical-facility-due-to-respiratory-infection-1108937681.html
Pope Francis will have to spend several days in a medical facility as recent tests revealed a respiratory infection, head of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni said on Wednesday.
This week, Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties, and this afternoon he went to the Gemelli University Hospital to conduct some medical examinations. The tests excluded the possibility of the infection being COVID-19, the spokesman added.Pope Francis performed his normal duties on Wednesday morning, presiding over his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square. This is a busier time than normal for the Pope, who has several events scheduled during the lead-up to Easter weekend. A Palm Sunday Mass is scheduled this week, which will be followed by Holy Week and Easter celebrations. The Pope is also scheduled to visit Hungary at the end of April.The leader of the Catholic church has been using a wheelchair over the past few months due to knee problems. On Wednesday, he was observed grimacing while being helped into the "popemobile."In a statement, the Vatican said that "Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer."In connection with the pontiff's illness, the Vatican canceled his audiences on Thursday and Friday, Italian media reported.
