https://sputniknews.com/20230331/netizens-school-pelosi-on-presumption-of-innocence-over-her-trump-indictment-tweet-1108989098.html

Netizens School Pelosi on Presumption of Innocence Over Her Trump Indictment Tweet

Netizens School Pelosi on Presumption of Innocence Over Her Trump Indictment Tweet

Pelosi tweeted that "everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence” and expressed hope that Trump “will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”

2023-03-31T12:45+0000

2023-03-31T12:45+0000

2023-03-31T12:45+0000

americas

donald trump

indictment

nancy pelosi

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436011_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4e18c35329fa2bec11c96eb92cdd9783.jpg

Prominent member of the US Democratic Party and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got roasted online over a remark about the indictment of the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump.In a recent tweet of hers, Pelosi argued that the Grand Jury that made the decision to indict the ex-POTUS “has acted upon the facts and the law,” before making a rather strange claim about how a trial is supposed to work.“No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence,” she wrote, adding that she hopes that Trump “will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”Quite a few social media users were quick to remind Pelosi about a thing called the presumption of innocence, and that a person who goes on trial is regarded as innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around.“So now trials are about proving your innocence? Silly me I always thought they were for the government to try and prove your guilt. Guess we no longer believe in INNOCENT until PROVEN guilty,” one of them mused.“No Nancy, we have the right to be presumed innocent until the prosecution PROVES guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s how our system is supposed to work,” another one stated. “I know you’re building a system where we’re presumed guilty until innocent but that’s un-American!”“Are you truly this ignorant? This imbecilic? This misguided? This fascistic? A "trial to prove innocence"? Are you familiar with the concept of presumption of innocence as the DEFAULT a priori position?” yet another netizen inquired, calling Pelosi a disgrace while another social media user wondered if the ex-speaker’s remark was a “Freudian slip or sliding the Overton window.”A number of social media users have also suggested that Pelosi is the one to talk about not being “above the law,” pointing at the insider trading allegations that plagued her career as of late.And there were also those who argued that “everyone is above political targeting and the weaponization of the law,” apparently referring to the circumstances of Trump’s indictment.The Manhattan Grand Jury made its decision to indict Trump as the latter has become increasingly popular among the Republican voters in the United States ahead of the presidential election in the country next year.The indictment is apparently related to Trump’s alleged role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016, prior to the presidential election that year.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

nancy pelosi, donald trump indictment, presumption of innocence