https://sputniknews.com/20230330/two-military-helicopters-collide-over-kentucky-during-training-media-reports-1108944014.html

Two Military Helicopters Collide Over Kentucky During Training, Media Reports

Two Military Helicopters Collide Over Kentucky During Training, Media Reports

Two military helicopters have collided during a training mission over the US state of Kentucky, media reported on Thursday, citing an army spokeswoman.

2023-03-30T06:13+0000

2023-03-30T06:13+0000

2023-03-30T06:17+0000

americas

us

helicopter

collision

kentucky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082685002_0:82:3351:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_117122856ffb6a106779bdb30c8e68f3.jpg

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, American news otlet said. Reportedly, the aircraft in question were Black Hawk helicopters and the accident resulted in casualties.

americas

kentucky

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, helicopter, collision, crash, incident in kentucky