Two Military Helicopters Collide Over Kentucky During Training, Media Reports
Two Military Helicopters Collide Over Kentucky During Training, Media Reports
Two military helicopters have collided during a training mission over the US state of Kentucky, media reported on Thursday, citing an army spokeswoman.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening, American news otlet said. Reportedly, the aircraft in question were Black Hawk helicopters and the accident resulted in casualties.
06:13 GMT 30.03.2023
