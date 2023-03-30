https://sputniknews.com/20230330/kiev-pechersk-lavra-monks-stayed-after-deadline-1108940935.html

Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Monks Defy Deadline, Remain in Complex

Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Monks Defy Deadline, Remain in Complex

The monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra did not leave the building of the religious complex after deadline. The monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church stayed overnight in the lavra, as they fear a forcible takeover of the building, media reported.

In his video message, the clergyman also mentioned that when members of the UOC Synod, headed by Metropolitan Onufry, came to the office of the president of Ukraine on March 20 to present their position, Zelensky refused to receive them.Vladyka Kliment, head of the Synodal Information and Education Department of the canonical UOC, said that the forceful eviction of monks from Kiev-Pechersk Lavra would be a gross violation of the law and would demonstrate serious problems with human rights in Ukraine.Amid concerns by some organizations about possible violations of Ukrainians' right to freedom of religion, Ukraine authorities deny any accusations of oppression of faith and claim a fortress of faith.On March 29, over a thousand worshippers came to support the UOC-MP, who stayed outside the Lavra for several hours and held a joint prayer service.Although no attempts were made to evict the monks on the day of the prayer service, Metropolitan Pavel said that he had been notified of the start of the handover of the property on Thursday.The coming "reception of those buildings that are to be transferred from the use of the metropolis to the use of the state," was later confirmed by Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko to a Ukraine broadcaster.On March 10, the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve in Ukraine ordered the monks based in the monastery to leave it by March 29 after an interdepartmental Ukrainian commission accused the UOC of violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property.Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a decision that might be "stimulated through the joint work of specialists and law enforcement officers."At the same time, supporters of the OCU captured the last church of the UOC in Ivano-Frankovsk using tear gas.

