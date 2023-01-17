https://sputniknews.com/20230117/un-official-concerned-newly-drafted-ukraine-laws-may-undermine-right-of-religion-belief-1106440646.html

UN Official 'Concerned' Newly Drafted Ukraine Laws May Undermine Right of Religion, Belief

UN Official 'Concerned' Newly Drafted Ukraine Laws May Undermine Right of Religion, Belief

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris said she was concerned that two recent draft laws in Ukraine could undermine the right of religion as guaranteed by international law.

2023-01-17T23:46+0000

2023-01-17T23:46+0000

2023-01-17T23:51+0000

world

the united nations (un)

ukraine

religion

religious beliefs

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102633/70/1026337018_0:209:4000:2459_1920x0_80_0_0_1ef901e605b6a001cf723c66c8727664.jpg

"We are concerned that two draft law recently taken by the Parliament - draft law 8221 and draft law number 8262 - could undermine the right of religion or belief as enshrined in article 18 of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights," Kehris told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. Kehris said that among the array of human rights concerns, the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is particularly concerned about the documents restrictions of freedom of religion, as well as freedom of association across Ukraine. In November and December, the Ukrainian security service conducted searches in the places of worship of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and the authorities criminally charged at least three clerics. On December 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree to suspend the Ukrainian citizenship of 13 UOC clerics. Zelensky called on Ukraine’s parliament to adopt a bill to ban the UOC within two months and such a bill has since been submitted. Meanwhile, some local authorities in Ukraine have decided to ban the activities of the UOC. The UOC is the only canonical Orthodox church in Ukraine recognized by all other local Orthodox churches in the country.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, religious beliefs, religious rights, united nation, draft laws