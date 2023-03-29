https://sputniknews.com/20230329/trump-grand-jury-on-scheduled-hiatus-until-at-least-late-april-reports-1108936021.html

Trump Grand Jury on 'Scheduled Hiatus' Until at Least Late April: Reports

The Manhattan Grand Jury probing US President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in a hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is not expected to hear evidence for the next month due to a scheduled hiatus.

Citing sources familiar with the proceedings, the report says that any potential indictment of Trump over the alleged payment to Daniels, would effectively be delayed until late April, at the earliest, nonetheless noting the jury’s schedule may be subject to changes. Although the grand jury would typically convene on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the report said there will be no meetings in the coming weeks due to different hearings and Passover. That will be followed by two weeks planned hiatus which was reportedly decided as the jury met in January. Although there is no fixed deadline for the hearings, the report says the jury’s activities led to believe they were close to a vote, notably since the prosecutor allowed Trump to testify, a step usually associated with an ending investigation. Trump has been the subject of various criminal investigations but has thus far avoided being charged. The former president warned last Friday of potential "death and destruction" should he be indicted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for what he says are false charges regarding his alleged involvement in paying hush money to Daniels.

