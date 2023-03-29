https://sputniknews.com/20230329/judge-says-pence-has-to-testify-about-conversations-with-trump---reports-1108890498.html
Judge Says Pence Has to Testify About Conversations With Trump - Reports
Judge Says Pence Has to Testify About Conversations With Trump - Reports
US federal judge insisted that former US Vice President Mike Pence has to testify about his conversations with ex-President Donald Trump tied to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, CNN said on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the court ruling.
2023-03-29T02:10+0000
2023-03-29T02:10+0000
2023-03-29T02:11+0000
americas
mike pence
january 6
jack smith
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553548_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6452af13cced3c5036c53f81135111.jpg
This development can be considered as another win for special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the Trump-aligned efforts related to the 2020 election, the report noted. Smith subpoenaed Pence for testimony and documents earlier this year, it added. Pence said in February that this subpoena is unconstitutional, and he is going to challenge it. He also said earlier that Congress has no right to his testimony. In November, Smith was appointed a special counsel by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to help determine whether charges were warranted in two cases linked to Trump. The special counsel was tasked to conduct parts of the investigations into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and into the handling of classified documents and records by Trump. Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the January 6 US Capitol riot, as well as into whether he mishandled classified documents from his presidency, which resulted in a federal raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence last year.
https://sputniknews.com/20230210/mike-pence-subpoenaed-by-special-counsel-leading-investigations-against-donald-trump--1107285084.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553548_330:0:3061:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb15cab21d176e586e7b281c99b10aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mike pence, donald trump, january 6 riots, attack on the capitol
mike pence, donald trump, january 6 riots, attack on the capitol
Judge Says Pence Has to Testify About Conversations With Trump - Reports
02:10 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 02:11 GMT 29.03.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US federal judge insisted that former US Vice President Mike Pence has to testify about his conversations with ex-President Donald Trump tied to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, CNN said on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the court ruling.
This development can be considered as another win for special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the Trump-aligned efforts related to the 2020 election, the report noted. Smith subpoenaed Pence for testimony and documents earlier this year, it added.
Pence said in February that this subpoena is unconstitutional, and he is going to challenge it. He also said earlier that Congress has no right to his testimony.
In November, Smith was appointed a special counsel by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to help determine whether charges were warranted in two cases linked to Trump. The special counsel was tasked to conduct parts of the investigations into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and into the handling of classified documents and records by Trump.
Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the January 6 US Capitol riot, as well as into whether he mishandled classified documents from his presidency, which resulted in a federal raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence last year.