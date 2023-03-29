https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russian-human-rights-advocates-met-ukrainian-counterparts-in-geneva-in-march-1108924458.html

Russian Human Rights Advocates Met Ukrainian Counterparts in Geneva in March

Russian human rights advocates met Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets's team members in Geneva earlier this March, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.

Despite the Ukrainian officials' attempts to suspend her membership in the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), she is still working internationally and raising important issues, she added. As a follow-up to the Geneva meeting, two Russian children were returned to their relatives, and two Ukrainian children to their grandmother, Moskalkova said. Earlier this year, Russian and Ukrainian officials met during "The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century" international conference hosted by Ankara, where they discussed providing humanitarian aid to Russian and Ukrainian citizens amid the military operation that Moscow launched in Ukraine in February 2022.

