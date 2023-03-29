International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russian-human-rights-advocates-met-ukrainian-counterparts-in-geneva-in-march-1108924458.html
Russian Human Rights Advocates Met Ukrainian Counterparts in Geneva in March
Russian Human Rights Advocates Met Ukrainian Counterparts in Geneva in March
Russian human rights advocates met Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets's team members in Geneva earlier this March, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.
2023-03-29T13:11+0000
2023-03-29T13:11+0000
world
geneva
human rights
tatiana moskalkova
ombudswoman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19441/22/194412284_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_42988e5d1a463a597559db25dcc27dab.jpg
Despite the Ukrainian officials' attempts to suspend her membership in the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), she is still working internationally and raising important issues, she added. As a follow-up to the Geneva meeting, two Russian children were returned to their relatives, and two Ukrainian children to their grandmother, Moskalkova said. Earlier this year, Russian and Ukrainian officials met during "The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century" international conference hosted by Ankara, where they discussed providing humanitarian aid to Russian and Ukrainian citizens amid the military operation that Moscow launched in Ukraine in February 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/stop-weaponizing-civil-and-political-rights-1108902207.html
geneva
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19441/22/194412284_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_8daddd6ebbb84f68d78b849a396874a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
geneva, human rights, ukrainian war crimes, missing persons
geneva, human rights, ukrainian war crimes, missing persons

Russian Human Rights Advocates Met Ukrainian Counterparts in Geneva in March

13:11 GMT 29.03.2023
© Wikipedia / russaviaThe Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room, used by the United Nations Human Rights Council, in the Palace of Nations (Geneva).
The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room, used by the United Nations Human Rights Council, in the Palace of Nations (Geneva). - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© Wikipedia / russavia
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian human rights advocates met Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets's team members in Geneva earlier this March, Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik.
"It was not in Ankara in January that my colleagues last met with Dmytro Lubinets's team, but in Geneva this month. They exchanged lists of missing persons and prisoners and had a businesslike talk," Moskalkova said.
Human Rights - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
World
Stop Weaponizing Civil and Political Rights
09:28 GMT
Despite the Ukrainian officials' attempts to suspend her membership in the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), she is still working internationally and raising important issues, she added.
As a follow-up to the Geneva meeting, two Russian children were returned to their relatives, and two Ukrainian children to their grandmother, Moskalkova said.
Earlier this year, Russian and Ukrainian officials met during "The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century" international conference hosted by Ankara, where they discussed providing humanitarian aid to Russian and Ukrainian citizens amid the military operation that Moscow launched in Ukraine in February 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала