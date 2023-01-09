International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230109/russian-human-rights-commissioner-to-meet-ukrainian-counterpart-in-turkey-on-jan-12-14-1106170323.html
Russian Human Rights Commissioner to Meet Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey on Jan 12-14
Russian Human Rights Commissioner to Meet Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey on Jan 12-14
Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Monday the plans to meet with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, in Turkey on January 12-14
2023-01-09T15:24+0000
2023-01-09T15:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
tatiana moskalkova
ombudsman
ukraine
ombudswoman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105383/22/1053832212_0:265:2703:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7a017d801e736b616c379287492081.jpg
Last week, Lubinets said that he plans to meet Moskalkova in the near future.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105383/22/1053832212_0:11:2703:2038_1920x0_80_0_0_7d3882c8610d09e4b09620f56dc6638d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
human rights, moskalkova, russia's commissioner for human rights, russian ombudswoman
human rights, moskalkova, russia's commissioner for human rights, russian ombudswoman

Russian Human Rights Commissioner to Meet Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey on Jan 12-14

15:24 GMT 09.01.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankTatiana Moskalkova, Human Rights Commissioner in Russian Federation, speaks at a State Duma plenary session
Tatiana Moskalkova, Human Rights Commissioner in Russian Federation, speaks at a State Duma plenary session - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Monday the plans to meet with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, in Turkey on January 12-14.
Last week, Lubinets said that he plans to meet Moskalkova in the near future.
"I confirm that I am planning such a meeting. A large forum will be held in Turkey, organized by the Turkish Ombudsman, many ombudsmen from various states will be there, we have preliminary discussed the possibility of a meeting and the agenda of our negotiations ... From January 12 to 14," Moskalkova said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала