Russian Human Rights Commissioner to Meet Ukrainian Counterpart in Turkey on Jan 12-14
Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Monday the plans to meet with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, in Turkey on January 12-14
Last week, Lubinets said that he plans to meet Moskalkova in the near future.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova announced on Monday the plans to meet with Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, in Turkey on January 12-14.
Last week, Lubinets said that he plans to meet Moskalkova
in the near future.
"I confirm that I am planning such a meeting. A large forum will be held in Turkey, organized by the Turkish Ombudsman, many ombudsmen from various states will be there, we have preliminary discussed the possibility of a meeting and the agenda of our negotiations ... From January 12 to 14," Moskalkova said.