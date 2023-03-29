https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russia-says-us-downplays-role-in-crime-of-the-century-nord-stream-attacks-ignores-environment-1108887959.html

Russia Says US Downplays Role in 'Crime of the Century' Nord Stream Attacks, Ignores Environment

Russia Says US Downplays Role in 'Crime of the Century' Nord Stream Attacks, Ignores Environment

The United States wants to downplay information about the possible involvement of US security services in last year's blasts on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Embassy to the US said in a statement.

2023-03-29T00:20+0000

2023-03-29T00:20+0000

2023-03-29T00:30+0000

world

nord stream

nord stream pipeline

russia

seymour hersh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101300397_0:94:1800:1107_1920x0_80_0_0_c57b09b7699abd78e61ecd94a183ef53.jpg

The statement seemed to reference the bombshell report by journalist Seymour Hersh that the United States was behind the attack.The embassy also accused the United States and media outlets in the country of avoiding the issue of environmental disaster due to the pipeline sabotage.The statement said the damage was not limited to the large-scale fuel leaks due to act of sabotage.In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, in a series of articles, claimed the United States was behind the Nord Stream blasts.

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/sleboda-us-uk-and-eu-will-never-allow-impartial-probe-into-nord-stream-bombing-1108863112.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream pipeline, attack, who blew up the nord stream