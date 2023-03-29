https://sputniknews.com/20230329/equatorial-guinea-confirms-13-marburg-cases-1108938747.html

Equatorial Guinea Confirms 13 Marburg Cases

Equatorial Guinea Confirms 13 Marburg Cases

A total of 13 cases of infection with the rare Marburg virus, which causes a hemorrhagic fever, have been identified in Equatorial Guinea since the start of the pandemic in February, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea said.

2023-03-29T21:53+0000

2023-03-29T21:53+0000

2023-03-29T21:55+0000

marburg virus

equatorial guinea

world health organization

world health organization (who)

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107419405_0:158:3275:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_802f20eccc7e2420c2eb56ef37e32c02.jpg

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there were nine confirmed and 20 probable cases of the disease in Equatorial Guinea. On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the organization was aware of additional Marburg cases in the country. He urged the authorities to confirm them officially. One person of those infected has recovered, the statement read. Equatorial Guinea confirmed the Marburg pandemic in February, after eight suspected virus-related deaths were registered in two villages located in the district of Nsok Nsomo in the country's eastern province of Kie-Ntem. The WHO sent experts to the country to support the government's efforts in fighting the outbreak. The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with infected biological fluids, surfaces and materials. The disease begins acutely, with high fever, severe headache and malaise.Last week Tanzania suffered its first outbreak of Marburg, killing five including a health worker.

https://sputniknews.com/20230322/tanzanias-first-marburg-virus-outbreak-kills-five-who-reports-1108695530.html

equatorial guinea

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marburg, equatorial guinea, africa, outbreak