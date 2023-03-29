International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/equatorial-guinea-confirms-13-marburg-cases-1108938747.html
Equatorial Guinea Confirms 13 Marburg Cases
Equatorial Guinea Confirms 13 Marburg Cases
A total of 13 cases of infection with the rare Marburg virus, which causes a hemorrhagic fever, have been identified in Equatorial Guinea since the start of the pandemic in February, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea said.
2023-03-29T21:53+0000
2023-03-29T21:55+0000
marburg virus
equatorial guinea
world health organization
world health organization (who)
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107419405_0:158:3275:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_802f20eccc7e2420c2eb56ef37e32c02.jpg
Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there were nine confirmed and 20 probable cases of the disease in Equatorial Guinea. On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the organization was aware of additional Marburg cases in the country. He urged the authorities to confirm them officially. One person of those infected has recovered, the statement read. Equatorial Guinea confirmed the Marburg pandemic in February, after eight suspected virus-related deaths were registered in two villages located in the district of Nsok Nsomo in the country's eastern province of Kie-Ntem. The WHO sent experts to the country to support the government's efforts in fighting the outbreak. The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with infected biological fluids, surfaces and materials. The disease begins acutely, with high fever, severe headache and malaise.Last week Tanzania suffered its first outbreak of Marburg, killing five including a health worker.
https://sputniknews.com/20230322/tanzanias-first-marburg-virus-outbreak-kills-five-who-reports-1108695530.html
equatorial guinea
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107419405_285:0:2952:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_fc26a930af51e7065b4a62bbccb9477c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
marburg, equatorial guinea, africa, outbreak
marburg, equatorial guinea, africa, outbreak

Equatorial Guinea Confirms 13 Marburg Cases

21:53 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 21:55 GMT 29.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Bob ChildAn Egyptian fruit bat hangs upside down in its cage, in Winsted, Conn, July 29, 2003
An Egyptian fruit bat hangs upside down in its cage, in Winsted, Conn, July 29, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© AP Photo / Bob Child
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 13 cases of infection with the rare Marburg virus, which causes a hemorrhagic fever, have been identified in Equatorial Guinea since the start of the pandemic in February, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea said.
Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said there were nine confirmed and 20 probable cases of the disease in Equatorial Guinea. On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the organization was aware of additional Marburg cases in the country. He urged the authorities to confirm them officially.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13 cases of infection have been registered, with two [of the infected people] hospitalized with mild symptoms," the ministry wrote on Twitter.
One person of those infected has recovered, the statement read.
Equatorial Guinea confirmed the Marburg pandemic in February, after eight suspected virus-related deaths were registered in two villages located in the district of Nsok Nsomo in the country's eastern province of Kie-Ntem. The WHO sent experts to the country to support the government's efforts in fighting the outbreak.
The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spreads through direct contact with infected biological fluids, surfaces and materials. The disease begins acutely, with high fever, severe headache and malaise.
This photograph taken on December 7, 2021 shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2023
Africa
Tanzania's First Marburg Virus Outbreak Kills Five, WHO Reports
22 March, 16:07 GMT
Last week Tanzania suffered its first outbreak of Marburg, killing five including a health worker.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала