Democrats Urge House Republican Leaders to Hold Floor Vote on Assault Weapons Ban - Letter

A group of US House Democrats sent a letter to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan requesting the leaders hold a markup and floor vote on a bill to ban assault weapons, following a mass shooting at a Christian grade school in Tennessee on Monday.

americas

mass shootings

assault rifle

gun control

david cicilline

jerrold nadler

sheila jackson lee

lucy mcbath

kevin mccarthy

jim jordan

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2023, introduced by Democrats in January, would ban the sale and importation of 205 "military-style assault weapons," but allow owners to keep existing firearms. The bill would also ban certain magazines and "bump-fire" stocks, as well as expand background checks. There have already been 129 mass shootings in the United States this year, the letter said. The shooter in Nashville was armed with two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun, local police said. The shooter, a 28-year old believed to have previously attended the school, was killed by police within minutes of officers entering the building. The letter was signed by Representatives David Cicilline, Lucy McBath, Jerrold Nadler and Sheila Jackson Lee.

assault weapons ban, assault rifles, mass shootings