Six Deaths, 'Multiple' Injuries Reported in Nashville School Shooting
16:08 GMT 27.03.2023 (Updated: 17:36 GMT 27.03.2023)
© Photo : Twitter / @MNPDNashvilleActive shooter situation at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Photo : Twitter / @MNPDNashville
Emergency services were called to a Nashville, Tennessee area elementary school on Monday morning following reports of an "active aggressor" on the premises of the private Christian educational institution.
Six people, including three children and three adults, were killed in a school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, police have indicated. The attacker, a female suspect in her teens weilding two assault rifles and a pistol, was also shot and killed.
The city's fire department has confirmed "multiple" injuries.
"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene," the department said in a tweet at about 10:45 am Monday morning local time.
Footage from around the area posted on social media showed multiple police cruisers and undercover SUVs rushing toward the school.
March 27, 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed in a tweet that "an active shooter event" had taken place at the school, and that the suspect was engaged and killed.
Additional footage showed a convoy of ambulances rushing to the scene.
Officers are telling us at least four people, including a shooter, are dead at the Covenant School at 33 Burton Hills Blvd. @WKRN— Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) March 27, 2023
We’re on our way to the scene. pic.twitter.com/OIGhlbgPwW
Covenant School is a private Christian educational institution for students from preschool through grade 6. The school has 33 teachers and up to 210 students per year, and its campus includes a church building.
Monday morning's shooting is the eighth mass shooting in Tennessee in 2023, with six others taking place in Memphis in February and early March, and one in Sweetwater, Tennessee in mid-February.
The United States as a whole suffered 95 mass shootings in the first two months of the year, with the violence claiming 141 lives and injuring 365 people during that period.
