Six Deaths, 'Multiple' Injuries Reported in Nashville School Shooting

Six Deaths, 'Multiple' Injuries Reported in Nashville School Shooting

Emergency services were called to a Nashville, Tennessee area elementary school on Monday morning following reports of an "active aggressor" on the premises of... 27.03.2023, Sputnik International

Six people, including three children and three adults, were killed in a school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville on Monday, police have indicated. The attacker, a female suspect in her teens weilding two assault rifles and a pistol, was also shot and killed.The city's fire department has confirmed "multiple" injuries.Footage from around the area posted on social media showed multiple police cruisers and undercover SUVs rushing toward the school.Additional footage showed a convoy of ambulances rushing to the scene.Covenant School is a private Christian educational institution for students from preschool through grade 6. The school has 33 teachers and up to 210 students per year, and its campus includes a church building.Monday morning's shooting is the eighth mass shooting in Tennessee in 2023, with six others taking place in Memphis in February and early March, and one in Sweetwater, Tennessee in mid-February.The United States as a whole suffered 95 mass shootings in the first two months of the year, with the violence claiming 141 lives and injuring 365 people during that period.

