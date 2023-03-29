https://sputniknews.com/20230329/china-urges-world-community-to-help-africa-stamp-out-terrorism-1108920031.html

China Urges World Community to Help Africa Stamp Out Terrorism

The world community must help Africa fight terrorism and root out this scourge, special Chinese government representative on African affairs Liu Yuxi told a United Nations Security Council during Tuesday's high-level open debate. The meeting focused on strengthening joint work between the UN and regional organizations on counter-terrorism.Liu spotlighted the significance of helping Africa improve the continent’s ability to fight terrorism independently, boost international counter-terrorism collaboration with Africa further, redirect international counter-terrorism resources to the continent, and increase funding and logistical supplies.According to him, the world should take the opportunity that this year's eighth review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy offers to unite all efforts to combat terrorism.Going into the details of the terrorist threat that Africa is up against, Liu stressed that African regional terrorist organizations like Boko Haram*, the Lord’s Resistance Army*, and al-Shabaab* often operate in cahoots with Al-Qaeda* and Daesh*.He also stated that Security Council’s embargo on arms supplies to Sudan and South Sudan causes negative effects in terms of the region's security, and must be corrected or lifted as soon as possible.The representative emphasized the reliance of Africa on UN’s peace-keeping operations and that these operations must be adjusted in accordance with African specific needs.According to the Global Terrorism Index for 2022, Western Africa accounts for more casualties from terrorism, than any other region of the world.*Are terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.

