International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/china-urges-world-community-to-help-africa-stamp-out-terrorism-1108920031.html
China Urges World Community to Help Africa Stamp Out Terrorism
China Urges World Community to Help Africa Stamp Out Terrorism
In this article you can read about counter-terrorism suggestions in Africa
2023-03-29T13:22+0000
2023-03-29T13:22+0000
africa
west africa
east africa
china
the united nations (un)
counter-terrorism
cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104420948_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c9cb69710fd2fab635ae031b16cd0ad4.jpg
The world community must help Africa fight terrorism and root out this scourge, special Chinese government representative on African affairs Liu Yuxi told a United Nations Security Council during Tuesday's high-level open debate. The meeting focused on strengthening joint work between the UN and regional organizations on counter-terrorism.Liu spotlighted the significance of helping Africa improve the continent’s ability to fight terrorism independently, boost international counter-terrorism collaboration with Africa further, redirect international counter-terrorism resources to the continent, and increase funding and logistical supplies.According to him, the world should take the opportunity that this year's eighth review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy offers to unite all efforts to combat terrorism.Going into the details of the terrorist threat that Africa is up against, Liu stressed that African regional terrorist organizations like Boko Haram*, the Lord’s Resistance Army*, and al-Shabaab* often operate in cahoots with Al-Qaeda* and Daesh*.He also stated that Security Council’s embargo on arms supplies to Sudan and South Sudan causes negative effects in terms of the region's security, and must be corrected or lifted as soon as possible.The representative emphasized the reliance of Africa on UN’s peace-keeping operations and that these operations must be adjusted in accordance with African specific needs.According to the Global Terrorism Index for 2022, Western Africa accounts for more casualties from terrorism, than any other region of the world.*Are terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/over-51000-boko-haram-militants-surrendered-in-one-year-top-nigerian-army-brass-reveals-1108860289.html
africa
west africa
east africa
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Tamara Vakhromova
Tamara Vakhromova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/13/1104420948_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf5903b2d79fa3ed7f74486c05d2f127.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
counter-terrorism in africa, china and africa partnership, global counter-terrorism efforts, un peace-keeping operations, security in africa
counter-terrorism in africa, china and africa partnership, global counter-terrorism efforts, un peace-keeping operations, security in africa

China Urges World Community to Help Africa Stamp Out Terrorism

13:22 GMT 29.03.2023
© Sputnik / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (center) speaks at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (center) speaks at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© Sputnik / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Tamara Vakhromova
Writer/editor
All materialsWrite to the author
Terrorism is a matter of serious concern worldwide, impacting multitudes of people every year, but for Africa it may be one of the biggest challenges that the continent faces, since global terrorist organizations often collaborate with regional militant groups.
The world community must help Africa fight terrorism and root out this scourge, special Chinese government representative on African affairs Liu Yuxi told a United Nations Security Council during Tuesday's high-level open debate. The meeting focused on strengthening joint work between the UN and regional organizations on counter-terrorism.
Liu spotlighted the significance of helping Africa improve the continent’s ability to fight terrorism independently, boost international counter-terrorism collaboration with Africa further, redirect international counter-terrorism resources to the continent, and increase funding and logistical supplies.
According to him, the world should take the opportunity that this year's eighth review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy offers to unite all efforts to combat terrorism.
Going into the details of the terrorist threat that Africa is up against, Liu stressed that African regional terrorist organizations like Boko Haram*, the Lord’s Resistance Army*, and al-Shabaab* often operate in cahoots with Al-Qaeda* and Daesh*.
In this Wednesday July.18, 2018 file photo, A group of men identified by Nigerian police as Boko Haram extremist fighters and leaders are shown to the media, in Maiduguri, Nigeria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
Africa
Over 51,000 Boko Haram Militants Surrendered In One Year, Top Nigerian Army Brass Reveals
Yesterday, 13:07 GMT
He also stated that Security Council’s embargo on arms supplies to Sudan and South Sudan causes negative effects in terms of the region's security, and must be corrected or lifted as soon as possible.
The representative emphasized the reliance of Africa on UN’s peace-keeping operations and that these operations must be adjusted in accordance with African specific needs.
"China is always a staunch force for peace and security in Africa," Liu Yuxi said. "We will continue to implement the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, work with Africa to build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, and make a greater contribution to lasting peace and sustainable development in Africa."
According to the Global Terrorism Index for 2022, Western Africa accounts for more casualties from terrorism, than any other region of the world.
*Are terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала