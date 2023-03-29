International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/biden-to-pledge-690mln-in-funding-for-democracy-programs-overseas-1108928680.html
Biden to Pledge $690Mln in Funding for Democracy Programs Overseas
Biden to Pledge $690Mln in Funding for Democracy Programs Overseas
US President Joe Biden will declare open the Summit for Democracy on Wednesday with a pledge of up to $690 million in extra funding for US democracy programs abroad, a senior administration official said.
2023-03-29T14:30+0000
2023-03-29T14:30+0000
americas
us
joe biden
democracy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108928511_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c9c53c99cc876478b8d4dedbecf15c8.jpg
The White House official told reporters that the funding was aimed at bolstering democratic renewal around the globe. The money comes on top of $400 million that the Biden administration promised to its allies during the first Summit for Democracy in December 2021. Biden will co-host the two-day virtual summit together with the South Korean, Dutch, Zambian and Costa Rican leaders. Some 120 world leaders have been invited to participate in the event that Washington hopes will deliver a lasting framework for cooperation.
https://sputniknews.com/20230329/the-us-is-not-a-democracy-1108886575.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108928511_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c2b8e10028ad585f20311b7bd9ad383.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, financial help, democracy, democracy abrod, financing democracy
joe biden, us, financial help, democracy, democracy abrod, financing democracy

Biden to Pledge $690Mln in Funding for Democracy Programs Overseas

14:30 GMT 29.03.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will declare open the Summit for Democracy on Wednesday with a pledge of up to $690 million in extra funding for US democracy programs abroad, a senior administration official said.
The White House official told reporters that the funding was aimed at bolstering democratic renewal around the globe.
The money comes on top of $400 million that the Biden administration promised to its allies during the first Summit for Democracy in December 2021.
Poster of Uncle Sam - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
Analysis
The US is Not a Democracy
01:12 GMT
Biden will co-host the two-day virtual summit together with the South Korean, Dutch, Zambian and Costa Rican leaders. Some 120 world leaders have been invited to participate in the event that Washington hopes will deliver a lasting framework for cooperation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала