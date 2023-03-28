https://sputniknews.com/20230328/us-continues-to-provide-all-notifications-but-biannual-data-on-new-start-state-dept-1108883263.html

US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Biannual Data on New START: State Dept.

US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Biannual Data on New START: State Dept.

The United States continues to provide Russia with all required notifications under the New START nuclear arms treaty except for semi-annual data exchanges on high numbers, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

2023-03-28T18:56+0000

2023-03-28T18:56+0000

2023-03-28T19:06+0000

world

us

russia

start treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105176360_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_039fec54da894c61a95ff832c0ec29e3.jpg

“Aside from the biannual data exchange, the US continues to provide all required notifications under the New START treaty, and we're carefully assessing the national security impact of Russia's failure to comply with its notifications and other treaty obligations,” Patel said during a press briefing. Earlier on Tuesday, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that Russian defense officials during their interaction on Monday with US counterparts said that Moscow would not exchange semi-annual data with Washington in line with the New START treaty. As a countermeasure, the United States has decided that it will also not provide the semi-annual data on high-level numbers back to Russia, Plumb said.

https://sputniknews.com/20230327/new-start-talks-depend-on-us-abandoning-its-hostile-policy-toward-russia-russian-envoy-says-1108822706.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, start treaty, information exchange