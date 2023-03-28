https://sputniknews.com/20230328/two-people-killed-in-knife-attack-in-muslim-religious-center-in-lisbon-reports-say-1108865348.html
Two People Killed in Knife Attack in Muslim Religious Center in Lisbon, Reports Say
Two People Killed in Knife Attack in Muslim Religious Center in Lisbon, Reports Say
A man wielding a knife has attacked a Muslim religious center in Lisbon, killing two people, media reported on Tuesday.
2023-03-28T11:35+0000
2023-03-28T11:35+0000
2023-03-28T11:35+0000
world
portugal
lisbon
knife
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108865167_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5227e1a065efc91b83ab1ef8be475050.jpg
The attack took place in the Ismaili Centre, the broadcaster said, adding that the attacker is a native of Afghanistan. The police neutralized the attacker by shooting him in the leg. He was detained and taken to the hospital.According to Prime Minister Antonio Costa, everything points to it being "an isolated act".
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/just-another-day-cellphone-video-captures-axe-wielding-man-losing-his-nerve-at-bronx-mcdonalds-1100912275.html
portugal
lisbon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108865167_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c88da7b2571cf498dcf3c46cf9245a82.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
man wielding a knife, muslim religious center
man wielding a knife, muslim religious center
Two People Killed in Knife Attack in Muslim Religious Center in Lisbon, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man wielding a knife has attacked a Muslim religious center in Lisbon, killing two people, media reported on Tuesday.
The attack took place in the Ismaili Centre, the broadcaster said, adding that the attacker is a native of Afghanistan.
The police neutralized the attacker by shooting
him in the leg. He was detained and taken to the hospital.
17 September 2022, 21:21 GMT
According to Prime Minister Antonio Costa, everything points to it being "an isolated act".