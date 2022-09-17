https://sputniknews.com/20220917/just-another-day-cellphone-video-captures-axe-wielding-man-losing-his-nerve-at-bronx-mcdonalds-1100912275.html

'Just Another Day': Cellphone Video Captures Axe-Wielding Man Losing His Nerve at Bronx McDonald’s

A minor altercation allegedly took place between the suspect, Michael Palacios, 31, of the Bronx, NYC, and three other individuals, with the brawl quickly... 17.09.2022, Sputnik International

An axe-wielding individual terrorized customers and wrecked thousands of dollars' worth of property at the Delancey Street McDonald's in New York City, the New York Post reported on Saturday, citing authorities.Viral footage of the encounter showed the suspect - since identified as Palacios - initially being struck by three men, with a surprisingly calm Palacios shown placing his right arm against his head.According to a user, who posted the video on Twitter on Saturday, the early-morning Friday incident could be described as: "NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly!"In addition to three counts of menacing behavior and two counts of criminal weapon possession, Palacios was reportedly accused of committing criminal mischief by authorities."I thought gun at first when he went into the bag! The hatch was a pleasant surprise!" the user, who posted the video summarized their feelings."The guy in the black tank got real quiet all of a sudden, and thinking 'maybe throwing those punches at him was a very bad life decision'" some of the netizens commented."People recording and laughing when there is a man with an axe threatening lives there...idk man this what you called a first world country?" another wondered.

