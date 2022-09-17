https://sputniknews.com/20220917/just-another-day-cellphone-video-captures-axe-wielding-man-losing-his-nerve-at-bronx-mcdonalds-1100912275.html
'Just Another Day': Cellphone Video Captures Axe-Wielding Man Losing His Nerve at Bronx McDonald’s
An axe-wielding individual terrorized customers and wrecked thousands of dollars' worth of property at the Delancey Street McDonald's in New York City, the New York Post reported on Saturday, citing authorities.Viral footage of the encounter showed the suspect - since identified as Palacios - initially being struck by three men, with a surprisingly calm Palacios shown placing his right arm against his head.According to a user, who posted the video on Twitter on Saturday, the early-morning Friday incident could be described as: "NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly!"In addition to three counts of menacing behavior and two counts of criminal weapon possession, Palacios was reportedly accused of committing criminal mischief by authorities."I thought gun at first when he went into the bag! The hatch was a pleasant surprise!" the user, who posted the video summarized their feelings."The guy in the black tank got real quiet all of a sudden, and thinking 'maybe throwing those punches at him was a very bad life decision'" some of the netizens commented."People recording and laughing when there is a man with an axe threatening lives there...idk man this what you called a first world country?" another wondered.
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
A minor altercation allegedly took place between the suspect, Michael Palacios, 31, of the Bronx, NYC, and three other individuals, with the brawl quickly turning into a rampage that was caught on video.
An axe-wielding individual terrorized customers and wrecked thousands of dollars' worth of property at the Delancey Street McDonald's in New York City, the New York Post reported
on Saturday, citing authorities.
Viral footage of the encounter showed the suspect - since identified as Palacios - initially being struck by three men, with a surprisingly calm Palacios shown placing his right arm against his head.
"I'm still standing," the perpetrator said, before calmly approaching his backpack. Within seconds, he proceeded to calmly take out an axe before threatening his opponents and alarmed bystanders.
According to a user, who posted the video on Twitter on Saturday, the early-morning Friday incident could be described as: "NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly!"
One of the witnesses who was filming the incident said: "That's why I keep my knife on me at all times."
In addition to three counts of menacing behavior and two counts of criminal weapon possession, Palacios was reportedly accused of committing criminal mischief by authorities.
"I thought gun at first when he went into the bag! The hatch was a pleasant surprise!" the user, who posted the video summarized
their feelings.
"I have no idea what happened here," said another netizen. "But watching NYC deteriorating back to its glory days of being a cesspool has a certain car accident curiosity factor to it."
"The guy in the black tank got real quiet all of a sudden, and thinking 'maybe throwing those punches at him was a very bad life decision'" some of the netizens commented.
"People recording and laughing when there is a man with an axe threatening lives there...idk man this what you called a first world country?" another wondered.