The Armed Forces of Near and Middle East Countries

The Near and Middle East region has been a hotbed of geopolitical tensions for centuries, with various conflicts and power struggles erupting frequently. 28.03.2023, Sputnik International

The armed forces of the countries in the Near and Middle East are not only responsible for safeguarding their nations' sovereignty, but also for maintaining regional stability.Egypt and Turkiye are in the lead in how many fighter aircraft and helicopters for combat and training purposes they have. When it comes to fleets of warships, submarines, and other naval vessels, Egypt again is in the lead but this time joined by Algeria.Take a closer look at the armed forces of the Near and Middle East countries and discover what makes them so formidable in Sputnik's infographic:

2023

