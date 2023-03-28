International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/paris-sanitation-workers-to-stop-strike-from-march-29-1108886126.html
Paris Sanitation Workers to Stop Strike From March 29
Paris Sanitation Workers to Stop Strike From March 29
PARIS (Sputnik) - Paris sanitation workers' trade union CGT-FTDNEEA will cease its strike, which started on March 6, due to the absence of strikers, the trade... 28.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-28T21:39+0000
2023-03-28T21:39+0000
world
france
protest
strike
sanitation
general confederation of labour (cgt)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108486489_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef0dc41ca712240c7830adaaf3422a17.jpg
"We take responsibility for suspending our strike movement from Wednesday, March 29, 2023," the statement said, adding that the reason for the decision was the small number of strikers remaining. The trade union will once again talk with the city's authorities responsible for waste management and sanitation in order to further defend its interests, the statement read. The strike of sanitation workers has already lead to large amounts of waste accumulating in the city streets. The gravity of the situation prompted the city's mayor to open a crisis center. The CGT-FTDNEEA's strike is a part of a nationwide strike movement in France against the pension reform, which presupposes a gradual increase in retirement age from 62 to 64 years. On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne triggered an article in the country's constitution to enable the passage of the disputed pension reform without a parliamentary vote, which sparked a massive backlash in French society. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the hope that the reform would be implemented by the end of the year.The decision sparked mass protests across France. Hundreds of thousands gathered in the center of Paris in protests that have shut down the city for ten days and counting.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/almost-16-of-gas-stations-in-france-affected-by-fuel-shortages---reports-1108847648.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108486489_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46b245f98a49ee0d4ce041f08211672.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, protest, strike, sanitation, general confederation of labour (cgt)
france, protest, strike, sanitation, general confederation of labour (cgt)

Paris Sanitation Workers to Stop Strike From March 29

21:39 GMT 28.03.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis JolyGarbage is set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Garbage is set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - Paris sanitation workers' trade union CGT-FTDNEEA will cease its strike, which started on March 6, due to the absence of strikers, the trade union said.
"We take responsibility for suspending our strike movement from Wednesday, March 29, 2023," the statement said, adding that the reason for the decision was the small number of strikers remaining.
The trade union will once again talk with the city's authorities responsible for waste management and sanitation in order to further defend its interests, the statement read.
People queue to fill their cars with fuel at a service station in Savenay, on March 24, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2023
World
Almost 16% of Gas Stations in France Affected by Fuel Shortages - Reports
Yesterday, 20:46 GMT
The strike of sanitation workers has already lead to large amounts of waste accumulating in the city streets. The gravity of the situation prompted the city's mayor to open a crisis center.
The CGT-FTDNEEA's strike is a part of a nationwide strike movement in France against the pension reform, which presupposes a gradual increase in retirement age from 62 to 64 years.
On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne triggered an article in the country's constitution to enable the passage of the disputed pension reform without a parliamentary vote, which sparked a massive backlash in French society. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the hope that the reform would be implemented by the end of the year.
The decision sparked mass protests across France. Hundreds of thousands gathered in the center of Paris in protests that have shut down the city for ten days and counting.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала