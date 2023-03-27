https://sputniknews.com/20230327/almost-16-of-gas-stations-in-france-affected-by-fuel-shortages---reports-1108847648.html

Almost 16% of Gas Stations in France Affected by Fuel Shortages - Reports

Almost 16% of Gas Stations in France Affected by Fuel Shortages - Reports

The proportion of gas stations in France experiencing a fuel deficit has reached 15.72%, media reported on Monday. The reports also indicates that in some departments of France more that half of gas stations suffer from lack of fuel.

The affected gas stations are currently running low on at least one type of fuel they used to have on March 1, that is gasoline and (or) diesel, the French broadcaster reported, adding that 7.38% of gas stations have no fuel at all.In the country's western department of Loire-Atlantique, around 55.06% of gas stations lack fuel, while in some other departments in the west of France — Mayenne, Ille-et-Vilaine, Maine-et-Loire — shortages affect more than 40% of them, the media reported.Earlier in the day, France's largest refinery plant, Gonfreville-l'Orcher, which is owned by TotalEnergies, completely stopped its work due to its employees' strike against the pension reform.On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne triggered an article in the country's constitution to enable the passage of the disputed pension reform without a parliamentary vote, which sparked a massive backlash in French society. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that the reform would be implemented by the end of the year.The reform provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Since January, people all across France have been taking to the streets to protest against the measure.

