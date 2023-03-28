International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/over-90000-people-reportedly-take-part-in-protest-against-pension-reform-in-paris-1108883405.html
Over 90,000 People Reportedly Take Part in Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris
Over 90,000 People Reportedly Take Part in Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris
Over 90,000 people took part in the demonstration against the pension reform in the French capital on Tuesday, according to the Paris police, while the CGT union estimated that around 450,000 citizens supported the protest, French media reported.
2023-03-28T19:01+0000
2023-03-28T19:01+0000
world
france
pension reform
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108496553_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_20752f7d44065c7839d9dfb870335e76.jpg
According to the police estimates, 93,000 people joined the demonstration in Paris, the BFM TV broadcaster reported, while almost 120,000 took to the streets last Thursday. The CGT, in turn, said that today's numbers were around 350,000 lower than the 800,000 people announced during the previous nationwide protest. The French Interior Ministry said around 740,000 people joined the protest rallies across France, according to the BFM TV. Last Thursday, the officials reported over a million protesters. Last week, the visit of UK King Charles III to France, which was initially scheduled for March 26-29, had to be postponed due to mass protests. On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. There have been several nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, violent clashes often broke out between the police and the protesters.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/pension-reform-in-france-may-lead-to-hardening-of-paris-positions-on-francafrique-activist-says-1108783369.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/11/1108496553_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48a3f97b4a7886548a8e3fc64a60bac2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, paris, pension reform, protests
france, paris, pension reform, protests

Over 90,000 People Reportedly Take Part in Protest Against Pension Reform in Paris

19:01 GMT 28.03.2023
© AP Photo / Thomas PadillaA protester throws a cardboard to feed burning pallets during a demonstration at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023.
A protester throws a cardboard to feed burning pallets during a demonstration at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
© AP Photo / Thomas Padilla
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - Over 90,000 people took part in the demonstration against the pension reform in the French capital on Tuesday, according to the Paris police, while the CGT union estimated that around 450,000 citizens supported the protest, French media reported.
According to the police estimates, 93,000 people joined the demonstration in Paris, the BFM TV broadcaster reported, while almost 120,000 took to the streets last Thursday.
The CGT, in turn, said that today's numbers were around 350,000 lower than the 800,000 people announced during the previous nationwide protest.
The French Interior Ministry said around 740,000 people joined the protest rallies across France, according to the BFM TV. Last Thursday, the officials reported over a million protesters.
Protestors hold placards during a demonstration as part of a national day of strikes and protests, a week after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France, on March 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
Africa
Pension Reform in France May Lead to Hardening of Paris' Positions on Francafrique, Activist Says
26 March, 06:12 GMT
Last week, the visit of UK King Charles III to France, which was initially scheduled for March 26-29, had to be postponed due to mass protests.
On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.
There have been several nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the last two months, with over 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, violent clashes often broke out between the police and the protesters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала