North Korea Conducts Ballistic Missile Test With Dummy Nuclear Warhead

SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea launched two ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles to test a nuclear warhead in the air on Monday, the state-run news agency reported on Tuesday.
One of the ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles was equipped with a simulated warhead, imitating a nuclear warhead, the news agency reported, adding that it was not specified which of the missiles was carrying the "weapon."
A mock nuclear warhead detonated 500 meters (1,640 feet) above the target island off the city of Kimchaek in the North Hamgyong province, the report said.
According to the report, the test allowed Pyongyang
to verify the procedure for issuing and transmitting an order for a nuclear attack and confirm the normal operation of the launch authorization system, as well as work out the actions of combat units under such circumstances.
Earlier in the day, media reported that it tested a Haeil-1 underwater nuclear attack drone from March 25-27.
On Monday, Japan and South Korea said that Pyongyang test-fired two ballistic missiles from its western coast toward the Sea of Japan. Both of them reached an altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles) and flew some 350 kilometers, landing outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.