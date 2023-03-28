https://sputniknews.com/20230328/france-to-increase-supply-of-large-caliber-rounds-to-ukraine-from-march-1108866501.html

France to Increase Supply of Large Caliber Rounds to Ukraine From March

France to Increase Supply of Large Caliber Rounds to Ukraine From March

France will double the number of 155mm rounds it supplies to Ukraine to 2,000 per month starting March, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has announced.

These rounds are compatible with French-made Caesar and German Pzh 2000 self-propelled howitzers supplied to Ukraine by NATO allies. Ukraine has been unleashing "industrial quantities" of these shells at the territories controlled by Russia, Le Figaro daily reported. Lecornu told Le Figaro in an interview that Paris would "deliver land-based equipment needed for Ukraine’s counteroffensive. That means we are doubling deliveries of 155mm rounds to bring their number up to 2,000 per month starting late March." The minister also said that Paris would "very soon" deliver on its promise to give SAMP/T air defense systems to Ukraine, which are worth "hundreds of millions of euros," and increase military assistance funding to Kiev. Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians are tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict.

