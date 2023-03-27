https://sputniknews.com/20230327/yakutia-hosted-climate-summit-focuses-on-permafrost-thawing--1108832896.html

Yakutia-Hosted Climate Summit Focuses on Permafrost Thawing

Participants of the scientific and practical conference on climate change and thawing of permafrost, which took place in Yakutsk on March 22-24 in the framework of Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023, discussed a wide range of issues of sustainability of natural and technical systems of cryolithozone.

The Climate Conference seeks to find joint practical and scientifically sound solutions in terms of adapting the economy to climate change.Experts and leading specialists of scientific and educational institutions from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, China, Brazil, US and Japan participated in the discussions. The conference was attended by about 500 experts. During the roundtable entitled: "The Current Problems of the Cryosphere: The View of Young Scientists", employees of scientific organizations put forward the establishment of an Association of Geocryologists of Russia, which would help coordinate and consolidate a community of permafrost specialists. The association's main objectives would include monitoring the permafrost zone, assiting in the development and implementation of international, national and regional programs for the development of geocryological science, organizing scientific events, as well as informational support for research.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue to support links between the domestic scientific community and foreign partners. The conference program included two plenary sessions on theme-based issues of permafrost and the problem of climate change. As Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation Alexander Kozlov noted, by 2025 it is planned to set up 140 observation points on the territory of Russia as part of the system of background monitoring of permafrost, which will enable more accurate climate change predictions in Russia. A number of agreements were signed during the conference. In particular, ANO "Project Management Center North" signed two documents on cooperation with XY Investment Group and the Russian-Asian Consortium for Arctic Studies.Environmental protection, including climate change issues, is among the priorities of the Russian presidency in the Arctic Council in 2021-2023.The event was organized by the Roscongress Foundation and took place in person and remotely: workshops for the conference were organized in Moscow, Beijing, and Astana.

