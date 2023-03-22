https://sputniknews.com/20230322/russias-lavrov-and-eritrean-fm-saleh-hold-presser-after-talks-in-sochi-1108675223.html
Russia's Lavrov and Eritrean FM Saleh Hold Presser After Talks in Sochi
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed hold bilateral talks in Sochi on Wednesday, March 22.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed held bilateral talks in Sochi on Wednesday, March 22. Sputnik comes to you live as the top diplomats are holding a joint press conference following talks in Russia's largest resort city. They are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.On January 26, Lavrov held talks with the Eritrean foreign minister and President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara during his second tour of Africa, which also encompassed South Africa, Angola and Eswatini. The discussion centered on the enhancement of bilateral ties in energy, information technology, education and other spheres of mutual interest.The Eritrean foreign minister's latest visit to Moscow took place in April 2022.
Russia's Lavrov and Eritrean FM Saleh Hold Presser After Talks in Sochi
The Russian foreign minister visited Eritrea as part of his Africa tour in late January, inviting his counterpart to pay a visit to Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed held bilateral talks in Sochi on Wednesday, March 22.
Sputnik comes to you live as the top diplomats are holding a joint press conference following talks in Russia's largest resort city. They are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.
On January 26, Lavrov held talks
with the Eritrean foreign minister and President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara during his second tour of Africa, which also encompassed South Africa
, Angola
and Eswatini
. The discussion centered on the enhancement of bilateral ties in energy, information technology, education and other spheres of mutual interest.
The Eritrean foreign minister's latest visit to Moscow took place in April 2022.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.