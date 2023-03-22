https://sputniknews.com/20230322/russias-lavrov-and-eritrean-fm-saleh-hold-presser-after-talks-in-sochi-1108675223.html

Russia's Lavrov and Eritrean FM Saleh Hold Presser After Talks in Sochi

Russia's Lavrov and Eritrean FM Saleh Hold Presser After Talks in Sochi

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed hold bilateral talks in Sochi on Wednesday, March 22.

2023-03-22T11:22+0000

2023-03-22T11:22+0000

2023-03-22T11:22+0000

africa

east africa

eritrea

russia

sergey lavrov

talks

russian foreign ministry

foreign minister

live

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1b/1106748849_0:0:2791:1569_1920x0_80_0_0_21992f50e1b572543e997eabc63695ba.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed held bilateral talks in Sochi on Wednesday, March 22. Sputnik comes to you live as the top diplomats are holding a joint press conference following talks in Russia's largest resort city. They are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.On January 26, Lavrov held talks with the Eritrean foreign minister and President Isaias Afwerki in Asmara during his second tour of Africa, which also encompassed South Africa, Angola and Eswatini. The discussion centered on the enhancement of bilateral ties in energy, information technology, education and other spheres of mutual interest.The Eritrean foreign minister's latest visit to Moscow took place in April 2022.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

africa

east africa

eritrea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia's Lavrov, Eritrean FM Saleh Hold Talks in Sochi Russia's Lavrov, Eritrean FM Saleh Hold Talks in Sochi 2023-03-22T11:22+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, eritrea, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, eritrean foreign minister osman saleh mohammed, sochi, talks