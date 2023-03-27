https://sputniknews.com/20230327/budapest-urges-sweden-to-stop-insulting-whole-of-hungary-to-get-nato-bid-accepted-1108813533.html

Budapest Urges Sweden to Stop 'Insulting Whole of Hungary' to Get NATO Bid Accepted

Budapest Urges Sweden to Stop 'Insulting Whole of Hungary' to Get NATO Bid Accepted

According to Budapest, it doesn't take a stand in matters of Swedish domestic political affairs and expects the same courtesy from Sweden concerning Hungarian issues.

2023-03-27T05:57+0000

2023-03-27T05:57+0000

2023-03-27T05:57+0000

world

nato

scandinavia

sweden

finland

hungary

nato expansion

nato membership

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107756/65/1077566575_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_586882fbcacf5a2276ec0690c6a2f118.jpg

Hungarian politicians expect Sweden to refrain from what they see as unfounded criticism of Budapest. A declaration to this effect is needed for Hungarian MPs to accept Sweden's bid to join NATO, Balazs Orban, chief of staff for the Hungarian Prime Minister, has said.He stressed that Budapest doesn't voice its opinion of Swedish domestic political affairs and expects the same courtesy from Sweden concerning Hungary.Today, the Hungarian parliament is expected to vote on Finland's entry into NATO. By contrast, a vote on the Swedish bid is not even planned. Balazs Orban said that Hungary and Finland have a "unique historical friendship" and that it is confident problems will be solved on that front."It seems that we have managed to get reassurance from the Finns that these problems will not persist, but in case of Sweden there is a different situation," he said.Only last week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the West's criticism of democratic and cultural issues in Hungary hinders cooperation, especially when it comes to NATO expansion.Finland and Sweden launched a joint bid to join NATO after the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, abandoning their long-held policy of non-alignment. So far, they have struggled to gain full acceptance, as all 30 members of the bloc have to agree, and Hungary and Turkiye have resisted admitting them.After a protracted debate accompanied by a relentless charm offensive from both the Nordic countries, Budapest and Ankara have announced their readiness to ratify the Finnish bid only - not the Swedish one. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier this year that Stockholm should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid because of the recent Quran-burning protests in Sweden.Hungary, however, is in the midst of a protracted spat with the EU. Brussels has frozen billions destined for Budapest and accused Prime Minister Viktor Orban of eroding media freedom and undermining the EU's fundamental values. In a resolution, the European Parliament stamped Hungary as a "hybrid regime of electoral autocracy". According to Szijjarto, remarks such as these make it hard for Hungary to support Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO.Hungary, bordering Ukraine, has also diverged from the EU in its response to the Ukrainian conflict. Budapest has blocked arms shipments to Kiev from its territory and struck energy deals with Moscow.

https://sputniknews.com/20230325/swedish-prime-minister-says-finland-will-join-nato-earlier-than-his-country-1108789923.html

scandinavia

sweden

finland

hungary

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

sweden's nato bid, finland's nato bid, nato expansion, nato enlargement, hungary-eu relations