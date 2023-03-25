https://sputniknews.com/20230325/swedish-prime-minister-says-finland-will-join-nato-earlier-than-his-country-1108789923.html

Swedish Prime Minister Says Finland Will Join NATO Earlier Than His Country

Finland is expected to join NATO earlier than Sweden, given Turkey's objections to Stockholm's membership in the alliance, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Saturday.

2023-03-25T18:54+0000

2023-03-25T18:54+0000

2023-03-25T18:54+0000

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. Turkiye and Hungary are the only countries of the 30-member alliance that have not yet ratified Finland and Sweden's applications.Budapest and Ankara have so far announced their readiness to ratify the Finnish application, but not the Swedish one. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Stockholm should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid due to the recent Quran-burning protests in Sweden.The head of Hungary's ruling faction Fidesz, Mate Kocsis, said last week that his country's parliament would vote on Finland's membership in NATO on March 27. On Thursday, a member of the Turkish parliamentary commission on foreign policy issues from the Republican People's Party also told Sputnik that the Turkish parliament's general assembly would consider Finland's NATO membership protocol the following week.

