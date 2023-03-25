International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/swedish-prime-minister-says-finland-will-join-nato-earlier-than-his-country-1108789923.html
Swedish Prime Minister Says Finland Will Join NATO Earlier Than His Country
Swedish Prime Minister Says Finland Will Join NATO Earlier Than His Country
Finland is expected to join NATO earlier than Sweden, given Turkey's objections to Stockholm's membership in the alliance, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Saturday.
2023-03-25T18:54+0000
2023-03-25T18:54+0000
world
sweden
finland
turkiye
nato
ulf kristersson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/13/1107597735_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_89f0f7f1dcb3dedf7d9c20c6935e8216.jpg
Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. Turkiye and Hungary are the only countries of the 30-member alliance that have not yet ratified Finland and Sweden's applications.Budapest and Ankara have so far announced their readiness to ratify the Finnish application, but not the Swedish one. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Stockholm should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid due to the recent Quran-burning protests in Sweden.The head of Hungary's ruling faction Fidesz, Mate Kocsis, said last week that his country's parliament would vote on Finland's membership in NATO on March 27. On Thursday, a member of the Turkish parliamentary commission on foreign policy issues from the Republican People's Party also told Sputnik that the Turkish parliament's general assembly would consider Finland's NATO membership protocol the following week.
https://sputniknews.com/20230321/we-need-to-do-more-stoltenberg-calls-for-nato-members-to-pump-out-even-more-military-spending-1108657244.html
sweden
finland
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/13/1107597735_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79c20f9ab2340adf228be648700761c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
is sweden in nato, swedish nato application, why is not sweden in nato
is sweden in nato, swedish nato application, why is not sweden in nato

Swedish Prime Minister Says Finland Will Join NATO Earlier Than His Country

18:54 GMT 25.03.2023
© AP Photo / Johanna GeronФлаги Финляндии, НАТО и Швеции во время церемонии в Брюсселе, Бельгия
Флаги Финляндии, НАТО и Швеции во время церемонии в Брюсселе, Бельгия - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
© AP Photo / Johanna Geron
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland is expected to join NATO earlier than Sweden, given Turkiye's objections to Stockholm's membership in the alliance, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Saturday.

"Currently everything indicates that Finland will join [NATO] earlier than Sweden," Kristersson said at a conference of Sweden's Moderate Party, which he leads.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine. Turkiye and Hungary are the only countries of the 30-member alliance that have not yet ratified Finland and Sweden's applications.
Budapest and Ankara have so far announced their readiness to ratify the Finnish application, but not the Swedish one. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Stockholm should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid due to the recent Quran-burning protests in Sweden.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
World
'We Need to Do More': Stoltenberg Calls for NATO Members to Pump Out Even More Military Spending
21 March, 17:17 GMT
The head of Hungary's ruling faction Fidesz, Mate Kocsis, said last week that his country's parliament would vote on Finland's membership in NATO on March 27. On Thursday, a member of the Turkish parliamentary commission on foreign policy issues from the Republican People's Party also told Sputnik that the Turkish parliament's general assembly would consider Finland's NATO membership protocol the following week.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала