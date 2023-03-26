https://sputniknews.com/20230326/ukrainian-forces-shell-villages-in-russias-kursk-region---investigative-committee-1108810958.html

Ukrainian Forces Shell Villages in Russia’s Kursk Region - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops shelled three villages in Russia's Kursk Region, disrupted power supply and damaged buildings, the Investigative Committee... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International

None of the local residents were injured, the committee specified, adding that some agricultural facilities were damaged. On Sunday, Russian health authorities said that at least three people received minor injuries after an explosion occurred in the Tula Region. The region's emergency services told Sputnik that, according to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by the fall of a drone that carried ammunition. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to carry out an attack in the Tula Region, using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Strizh type, but the drone's navigation system was disabled on Sunday by the Russian Pole-21 jamming system.

