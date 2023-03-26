https://sputniknews.com/20230326/kiev-attempts-to-conduct-uav-attack-drone-disabled-in-tula-region-says-defense-minister-1108810475.html

Kiev Attempts to Conduct UAV Attack, Drone Disabled in Tula Region Says Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to carry out an attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Strizh type on Sunday, but the drone's navigation system... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the regional health department said that at least three people received minor injuries after an explosion occurred in Tula's Kireyevsky district. The region's emergency service told Sputnik that, according to preliminary data, the explosion had been caused by a fall of the UAV, which carried ammunition. The statement also said the Russian air defense unit stationed in the Tula Region, which included the Pole-21, S-300 and Pantsir missile systems, provided for a "reliable protection" from attacks coming from that direction. The Tu-141 drone was created by the Soviet Union as an unarmed reconnaissance drone. Ukraine has been modifying them for lethal use in long-range attacks.The statement added that the specialists from the Russian Defense Ministry, emergency situations department and law enforcement services were operating on the site.

