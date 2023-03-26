https://sputniknews.com/20230326/not-a-crime-not-a-misdemeanor--trump-flatly-denies-accusations-amid-daniels-investigation-1108793091.html

‘Not a Crime, Not a Misdemeanor’ – Trump Flatly Denies Accusations Amid Daniels Investigation

'Not a Crime, Not a Misdemeanor' – Trump Flatly Denies Accusations Amid Daniels Investigation

It remains to be seen whether an investigation which Trump has characterized as a political witch hunt will succeed in sending the former president to jail – or frog-march his presidential aspirations in 2024.

Former US president Donald Trump slammed the New York District Attorney’s investigation into him in a speech during his campaign’s first rally for the 2024 election.On Saturday, the former head of state told his supporters in Waco, Texas, "The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the 'department of injustice' in Washington DC was investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanor, not an affair."In his speech, Trump dismissed the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into an alleged $130,000 payment on Trump's behalf to an adult film actress named Stormy Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.But "there is no one" else he’s interested in outside of his marriage, he insisted, adding: "We have a great First Lady."Trump previously warned that he was likely to be arrested last week in the course of the DA’s investigation. On Friday, he suggested that if he’s indicted, it could result in "potential death & destruction" across the country. His prediction of an arrest was voiced amid the ongoing campaign to rally his supporters and earned him $1.5 million in donations in just three days.

