International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/not-a-crime-not-a-misdemeanor--trump-flatly-denies-accusations-amid-daniels-investigation-1108793091.html
‘Not a Crime, Not a Misdemeanor’ – Trump Flatly Denies Accusations Amid Daniels Investigation
‘Not a Crime, Not a Misdemeanor’ – Trump Flatly Denies Accusations Amid Daniels Investigation
It remains to be seen whether an investigation which Trump has characterized as a political witch hunt will succeed in sending the former president to jail – or frog-march his presidential aspirations in 2024.
2023-03-26T04:13+0000
2023-03-26T04:44+0000
americas
donald trump
probe
stormy daniels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108220583_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_872436c8cb04ee2b3bd922d6f134d84f.jpg
Former US president Donald Trump slammed the New York District Attorney’s investigation into him in a speech during his campaign’s first rally for the 2024 election.On Saturday, the former head of state told his supporters in Waco, Texas, "The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the 'department of injustice' in Washington DC was investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanor, not an affair."In his speech, Trump dismissed the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into an alleged $130,000 payment on Trump's behalf to an adult film actress named Stormy Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.But "there is no one" else he’s interested in outside of his marriage, he insisted, adding: "We have a great First Lady."Trump previously warned that he was likely to be arrested last week in the course of the DA’s investigation. On Friday, he suggested that if he’s indicted, it could result in "potential death &amp; destruction" across the country. His prediction of an arrest was voiced amid the ongoing campaign to rally his supporters and earned him $1.5 million in donations in just three days.
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/dodging-cameras-melania-trump-lying-very-low-amid-trump-arrest-drama-insiders-say-1108772432.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/09/1108220583_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30a574c8c0e64a8358010bae0395260f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, ny probe, donald trump investigation, stormy daniels, melania trump
donald trump, ny probe, donald trump investigation, stormy daniels, melania trump

‘Not a Crime, Not a Misdemeanor’ – Trump Flatly Denies Accusations Amid Daniels Investigation

04:13 GMT 26.03.2023 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 26.03.2023)
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
It remains to be seen whether an investigation which Trump has characterized as a political witch hunt will succeed in sending the former president to jail – or frog-march his presidential aspirations in 2024.
Former US president Donald Trump slammed the New York District Attorney’s investigation into him in a speech during his campaign’s first rally for the 2024 election.
On Saturday, the former head of state told his supporters in Waco, Texas, "The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the 'department of injustice' in Washington DC was investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanor, not an affair."
In his speech, Trump dismissed the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into an alleged $130,000 payment on Trump's behalf to an adult film actress named Stormy Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.
"I never liked 'Horse Face'," Trump said, in an off-color reference to Daniels. Adding that if he’d decided to have sex with someone, "that wouldn't be the one."
But "there is no one" else he’s interested in outside of his marriage, he insisted, adding: "We have a great First Lady."
Trump previously warned that he was likely to be arrested last week in the course of the DA’s investigation. On Friday, he suggested that if he’s indicted, it could result in "potential death & destruction" across the country. His prediction of an arrest was voiced amid the ongoing campaign to rally his supporters and earned him $1.5 million in donations in just three days.
First Lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
Americas
Dodging Cameras: Melania Trump ‘Lying Very Low’ Amid Trump Arrest Drama, Insiders Say
Yesterday, 04:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала