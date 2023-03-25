https://sputniknews.com/20230325/dodging-cameras-melania-trump-lying-very-low-amid-trump-arrest-drama-insiders-say-1108772432.html

Dodging Cameras: Melania Trump ‘Lying Very Low’ Amid Trump Arrest Drama, Insiders Say

The former president, who is running for his second non-consecutive term, was able to raise $1.5 million for his 2024 presidential campaign in just three days after he falsely told his supporters he would be arrested.

Former first lady Melania Trump is none too pleased about her husband’s possible indictment, and has reportedly been "lying low" and avoiding events being held at Mar-a-Lago.“She wants to be away from it. She wants to protect [their son] Barron.”The New York probe is investigating Trump’s involvement in a hush-money scandal in which $130,000 was paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf so she would not speak to the media about a sexual encounter they had in 2006; the same year Melania gave birth to their son, Barron, 17.Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who are both former senior White House advisers, are also reportedly trying to avoid the former president’s legal drama.“They want nothing to do with this. They are staying away and don’t want to be hounded by reporters. I don’t think you will see them defending him, it will be no comment.”Both Kushner and Ivanka were reportedly subpoenaed by the counsel investigating the former president’s role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Ivanka was also named in a fraud suit against her father’s company, which she denied having involvement in.On Thursday, Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said he believes it is inevitable that Trump will be indicted, adding that the event is something that, in a rare case, is wanted by both the conservative and liberal parties.“The left want to see him frog marched in his orange jumpsuit and the right wants to see him arrested because they think it will show that this has been a political witch hunt the whole time, and they think it will make Trump more sympathetic,” said Mulvaney in an interview.

