Israel’s Former Prime Minister Urges Netanyahu to Halt Reform As Police Deploy Water Cannons

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has urged incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the judicial reform and start negotiations.

"The State of Israel is in great danger since the Yom Kippur War [the 1973 Arab–Israeli War]. I call on the Prime Minister to withdraw Gallant's dismissal letter, suspend the reform and enter into negotiations after Independence Day," Bennett said on Twitter on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, thousands of protesters broke through the last police checkpoint in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem. The mass protest started after Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the controversial judicial reform on Saturday. Israeli police used water cannons to push back protesters who broke through to Netanyahu’s residence on Sunday, according to the Israeli Keshet 12 TV channel, though later reports stated that they were stopped before reaching the residence.Israel’s Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir announced his resignation after the Israeli prime minister dismissed Gallant on Sunday. Several Israeli politicians, including the mayors of Kfar Saba and Herzliya, the heads of the Upper Galilee and Shaar Hanegev regional councils and the head of the Zichron Yaakov local council have announced a hunger strike, according to Channel 12 news.Gallant said on Saturday that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies. Israel’s National Security Minister Ben Gvir urged Netanyahu to fire Gallant on Saturday. Mass protests against the judicial reform have been held in Israel for 12 straight weeks. According to Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to pass a key part of the proposed legislation in the coming days.

