International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/israels-consul-general-in-new-york-resigns-after-gallants-dismissal-1108809889.html
Israel’s Consul General in New York Resigns After Gallant’s Dismissal
Israel’s Consul General in New York Resigns After Gallant’s Dismissal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel’s Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir announced his resignation after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense... 26.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-26T21:39+0000
2023-03-26T21:39+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
yoav gallant
asaf zamir
new york
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1a/1108791464_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5bd24b0d1b09c63c62fcd30612c13ca.jpg
"With a heavy heart, I write to you today to inform you of my resignation as Consul General of Israel in New York," Zamir said in a letter posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, adding that "the political situation in Israel has reached a critical point, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for what is right[.]" Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu’s office said that the prime minister was dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform on Saturday. Gallant said that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.
https://sputniknews.com/20230326/israels-netanyahu-fires-defense-minister-gallant-after-calls-to-halt-reform-1108809525.html
israel
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1a/1108791464_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31316fb37f6095a3ff3a73082499b50f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, benjamin netanyahu, yoav gallant, asaf zamir, new york
israel, benjamin netanyahu, yoav gallant, asaf zamir, new york

Israel’s Consul General in New York Resigns After Gallant’s Dismissal

21:39 GMT 26.03.2023
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoIsraeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint statement with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following their meeting at Ben Gurion International Airport in Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint statement with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following their meeting at Ben Gurion International Airport in Thursday, March 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel’s Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir announced his resignation after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the latter’s calls to halt the controversial judicial reform.
"With a heavy heart, I write to you today to inform you of my resignation as Consul General of Israel in New York," Zamir said in a letter posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, adding that "the political situation in Israel has reached a critical point, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for what is right[.]"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
World
Israel's Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Gallant After Calls to Halt Reform
20:55 GMT
Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu’s office said that the prime minister was dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform on Saturday. Gallant said that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.
"Today's dangerous decision to fire the Minister of Defense, convinced me that I can no longer continue representing this Government. I have become increasingly concerned with the policies of the new government, and in particular, the judicial reform it is leading. I believe that this reform undermines the very foundation of our democratic system and threatens the rule of law in our country," Zamir said in his letter of resignation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала