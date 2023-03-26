https://sputniknews.com/20230326/israels-consul-general-in-new-york-resigns-after-gallants-dismissal-1108809889.html

Israel’s Consul General in New York Resigns After Gallant’s Dismissal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel's Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir announced his resignation after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense...

"With a heavy heart, I write to you today to inform you of my resignation as Consul General of Israel in New York," Zamir said in a letter posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, adding that "the political situation in Israel has reached a critical point, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for what is right[.]" Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu’s office said that the prime minister was dismissing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the reform on Saturday. Gallant said that there was a growing rift in Israeli society that was also penetrating the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the country's security agencies.

