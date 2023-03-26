International
India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit: ISRO
India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday morning launched a heavy lift LVM3 rocket carrying 36 OneWeb communications satellites.
The rocket was launched at 09:00 (03:30 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located on the southeastern island of Sriharikota. The launch was broadcast by ISRO. The launch completes the deployment of OneWeb's constellation of more than 600 satellites in orbit that will deliver high-speed internet to every corner of the world. This is the second time OneWeb has used ISRO's services to launch satellites. The first batch of 36 OneWeb satellites was launched into orbit in October 2022 with an Indian rocket. The OneWeb project is designed to provide high-speed internet access to users across the globe by 2027. In November 2020, OneWeb declared bankruptcy and was sold to the UK government and Indian company Bharti Global.
06:05 GMT 26.03.2023
Africa
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday morning launched a heavy lift LVM3 rocket carrying 36 OneWeb communications satellites.
The rocket was launched at 09:00 (03:30 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located on the southeastern island of Sriharikota. The launch was broadcast by ISRO.
The launch completes the deployment of OneWeb's constellation of more than 600 satellites in orbit that will deliver high-speed internet to every corner of the world. This is the second time OneWeb has used ISRO's services to launch satellites. The first batch of 36 OneWeb satellites was launched into orbit in October 2022 with an Indian rocket.
The OneWeb project is designed to provide high-speed internet access to users across the globe by 2027. In November 2020, OneWeb declared bankruptcy and was sold to the UK government and Indian company Bharti Global.
