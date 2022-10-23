https://sputniknews.com/20221023/india-launches-36-oneweb-satellites-into-orbit---isro-1102540374.html

India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit - ISRO

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) says it has successfully launched 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit using the LVM3 carrier...

The launch was carried out at 00:07 local time on Sunday (19:07 GMT on Saturday, October 22), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.According to OneWeb, with this latest launch, the company has more than 70% of its planned Gen 1 low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation in orbit.In March, OneWeb suspended all future launches from the Russian-leased cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow demanded that the company provide guarantees for non-military use of the satellites and asked that the UK government sell its stake in the enterprise.The OneWeb satellites are designed to build a space-based communications system providing broadband Internet access to any location across the globe.

