India Launches 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit - ISRO
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) says it has successfully launched 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit using the LVM3 carrier rocket.
The launch was carried out at 00:07 local time on Sunday (19:07 GMT on Saturday, October 22), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
"LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits," ISRO said in a statement on social media after the launch.
According to OneWeb, with this latest launch, the company has more than 70% of its planned Gen 1 low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation in orbit.
In March, OneWeb suspended all future launches from the Russian-leased cosmodrome in Kazakhstan after Moscow demanded that the company provide guarantees for non-military use of the satellites and asked that the UK government sell its stake in the enterprise.
The OneWeb satellites are designed to build a space-based communications system providing broadband Internet access to any location across the globe.