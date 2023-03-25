https://sputniknews.com/20230325/vatican-returns-three-fragments-of-parthenon-to-greece-1108775347.html

Vatican Returns Three Fragments of Parthenon to Greece

On Friday, at a reunification ceremony in Athens, the three fragments of the Parthenon were brought to the Greek capital and its Acropolis Museum from the Vatican.The three sculptural elements were part of the decoration of the Parthenon, created by the sculptor Phidias in the mid-fifth century BC.The first piece is the head of a horse from the western pediment of the temple. The second fragment is the head of a boy, presumably holding a tray of offerings to Athena from the frieze o the temple. Another fragment is of a man's head with a beard, presumably from the south side of the same temple. The priceless marble pieces have been in Vatican museums since the 19th century.Greece has been seeking the return of what it considers illegally exported 2,500-year-old relics for decades. In 1801, agents of Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, removed about half of the sculptures of the Parthenon and transported them by sea to Britain, with the lord later claiming that he had obtained permission from Ottoman Porte that ruled over Greece at the time. The UK claims that the sculptures and are now legally owned by the British Museum.

