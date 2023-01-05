International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230105/removal-of-greek-parthenon-marbles-likened-to-stripping-salisbury-of-stonehenge-by-uks-stephen-fry-1106060559.html
Removal of Greek Parthenon Marbles Likened to Stripping Salisbury of Stonehenge by UK's Stephen Fry
Removal of Greek Parthenon Marbles Likened to Stripping Salisbury of Stonehenge by UK's Stephen Fry
Greek fifth-century BC Parthenon Marbles carvings should be returned to their country of origin, British actor and writer Stephen Fry has said.
2023-01-05T13:25+0000
2023-01-05T13:25+0000
world
uk
greece
athens
parthenon
elgin marbles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106057691_259:0:3900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b83b92c39ac645b3036709e04a636a5d.jpg
The fifth century BC Greek Parthenon marble carvings should be returned to their country of origin, British actor and writer Stephen Fry has said in a UK media interview.The sculptures, originally part of the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis in Athens, were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin during the Turkish occupation in 1802. They were brought to Britain and are now on display in the British Museum in London. The UK has long argued that Elgin was given permission to take them by local Ottoman rulers. Greece has consistently demanded the return of the sculptures on display in the British Museum, claiming they are "the product of theft."English actor, broadcaster, and comedian Stephen Fry has long been advocating for the return of the collection of classical Greek sculptures by architect and sculptor Phidias. Wading into the protracted ownership debate with Greece, Fry suggested that an amicable solution to the contentious issue could be built around a cultural partnership. This option would allow for various remarkable Greek artifacts to be exhibited in the UK for the first time.The shrewd and prolific writer argued that the ancient carvings "bring to life the Greek history, myths and legends that captivate lovers of classical antiquity like me. Not only do I believe they rightfully belong to Greece, but would these intricately carved sculptures not be all the more stunning to behold if seen reunited as a single artistic piece of work in the Acropolis Museum?”Stephen Fry has thrown his support behind the Parthenon Project. Established by Greek industrialist John Lefas and chaired by former UK Culture Minister Ed Vaizey, the campaign group has been pushing for precisely such a solution to the debate. “Imagine a transformed Duveen Gallery in the British Museum featuring pieces from Greece like the astonishing gold funereal Mask of Agamemnon. I can’t imagine the British Museum would not see footfall increase as a result," Fry said.The writer acknowledged the various ongoing “restitution campaigns” around the world, but underscored that the debate around the Parthenon sculptures was one about “the reunification of a magnificent work of art, not restitution.”A "magnanimous" return of the Parthenon sculptures would serve to forge a "new cultural partnership between our two countries," he claimed, with benefits for the overall Anglo-Greek relationship.Stephen Fry’s comments came as the British Museum issued a statement that it was having constructive discussions with the Greek government regarding the fate of the ancient sculptures.Throughout 2022, ex-UK chancellor, now British Museum chair, George Osborne, was locked in talks on the issue with the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. While the British Museum Act (1963) prevents the institution from deaccessioning "disputed items," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in December ruled out amending the legislation.As to popular opinion, commissioned by the Parthenon Project, recent polling by YouGov revealed that a majority of Britons (53%) believe the "Elgin Marbles" should be returned to their country of origin.
https://sputniknews.com/20200620/greece-again-calls-on-uk-to-return-ancient-parthenon-marbles-1079676007.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/greece-makes-fresh-push-to-get-elgin-marbles-returned-but-british-museum-is-not-budging-1090862435.html
greece
athens
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106057691_714:0:3445:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38e1040993bdf38a4bea5f81461ae7d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rightfully belong to greece, greek fifth-century bc parthenon marbles carvings, country of origin, british actor and writer stephen fry, classical greek sculptures by architect and sculptor phidias, protracted ownership debate, cultural partnership, reunited in the acropolis museum
rightfully belong to greece, greek fifth-century bc parthenon marbles carvings, country of origin, british actor and writer stephen fry, classical greek sculptures by architect and sculptor phidias, protracted ownership debate, cultural partnership, reunited in the acropolis museum

Removal of Greek Parthenon Marbles Likened to Stripping Salisbury of Stonehenge by UK's Stephen Fry

13:25 GMT 05.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / LEON NEALTwo sections of marble frieze sculptures (438-432 BC) from the Parthenon in Athens, part of the collection referred to as the Elgin Marbles, are displayed in central London on March 24, 2015.
Two sections of marble frieze sculptures (438-432 BC) from the Parthenon in Athens, part of the collection referred to as the Elgin Marbles, are displayed in central London on March 24, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
© AFP 2022 / LEON NEAL
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Athens has repeatedly called the British Museum’s retention of the Parthenon marble carvings, which were removed from the Acropolis over 200 years ago and have been the subject of ownership dispute since then, illegal and “contrary to any moral principle.”
The fifth century BC Greek Parthenon marble carvings should be returned to their country of origin, British actor and writer Stephen Fry has said in a UK media interview.

“The removal of the Parthenon sculptures could be compared to removing the Eiffel Tower from Paris or Stonehenge from Salisbury. I think this comparison speaks to the cultural importance of the Parthenon sculptures, which are an indelibly evocative symbol of Greek heritage and identity,” Fry said.

The sculptures, originally part of the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis in Athens, were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin during the Turkish occupation in 1802. They were brought to Britain and are now on display in the British Museum in London. The UK has long argued that Elgin was given permission to take them by local Ottoman rulers. Greece has consistently demanded the return of the sculptures on display in the British Museum, claiming they are "the product of theft."
English actor, broadcaster, and comedian Stephen Fry has long been advocating for the return of the collection of classical Greek sculptures by architect and sculptor Phidias. Wading into the protracted ownership debate with Greece, Fry suggested that an amicable solution to the contentious issue could be built around a cultural partnership. This option would allow for various remarkable Greek artifacts to be exhibited in the UK for the first time.

“I want the British Museum to continue in its role as a ‘museum of the world,’ showcasing magnificent Greek artifacts as part of rotating exhibits. But the Parthenon sculptures must be reunified – permanently – in Athens,” Fry stated.

A marble metope sculpture (447-438BC) from the Parthenon in Athens, part of the collection that is popularly referred to as the Elgin Marbles, depicting a battle between a Centaur and a Lapith. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2020
World
Greece Again Calls on UK to Return Ancient Parthenon Marbles
20 June 2020, 23:38 GMT
The shrewd and prolific writer argued that the ancient carvings "bring to life the Greek history, myths and legends that captivate lovers of classical antiquity like me. Not only do I believe they rightfully belong to Greece, but would these intricately carved sculptures not be all the more stunning to behold if seen reunited as a single artistic piece of work in the Acropolis Museum?”
Stephen Fry has thrown his support behind the Parthenon Project. Established by Greek industrialist John Lefas and chaired by former UK Culture Minister Ed Vaizey, the campaign group has been pushing for precisely such a solution to the debate.
© AFP 2022 / NICOLAS ASFOURIA woman looks at some of the so-called Elgin marbles (L) while a show of computer simulated images shows how the new Acropolis museum in Greece will be with the reunited Parthenon Marbles 27 January 2003, at Portcullis house, Westminster, in London.
A woman looks at some of the so-called Elgin marbles (L) while a show of computer simulated images shows how the new Acropolis museum in Greece will be with the reunited Parthenon Marbles 27 January 2003, at Portcullis house, Westminster, in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
A woman looks at some of the so-called Elgin marbles (L) while a show of computer simulated images shows how the new Acropolis museum in Greece will be with the reunited Parthenon Marbles 27 January 2003, at Portcullis house, Westminster, in London.
© AFP 2022 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
“Imagine a transformed Duveen Gallery in the British Museum featuring pieces from Greece like the astonishing gold funereal Mask of Agamemnon. I can’t imagine the British Museum would not see footfall increase as a result," Fry said.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot featuring picture of Mask of Agamemnon, 1550-1500 BC
Twitter screenshot featuring picture of Mask of Agamemnon, 1550-1500 BC - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
Twitter screenshot featuring picture of Mask of Agamemnon, 1550-1500 BC
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterTwitter screenshot featuring "Nestor's Cup", a golden goblet made in Rhodes in the eighth century BC.
Twitter screenshot featuring Nestor's Cup, a golden goblet made in Rhodes in the eighth century BC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
Twitter screenshot featuring "Nestor's Cup", a golden goblet made in Rhodes in the eighth century BC.
© Photo : Twitter
“The UK government has outlined several times that the decision on the future of the Parthenon sculptures is a matter for the trustees of the British Museum. Taking the government’s position at face value means that the trustees are free to make the decision... We must also move away from cyclical discussions about whether Lord Elgin was a hero or a villain. Ultimately, these won’t get us anywhere,” said Fry.
The writer acknowledged the various ongoing “restitution campaigns” around the world, but underscored that the debate around the Parthenon sculptures was one about “the reunification of a magnificent work of art, not restitution.”
A "magnanimous" return of the Parthenon sculptures would serve to forge a "new cultural partnership between our two countries," he claimed, with benefits for the overall Anglo-Greek relationship.
© AFP 2022 / ARIS MESSINISTourists sit outside the Acropolis hill as a banner reads 'Give back the looted Parthenon marbles, no more excuses, stop Britain's possesion of the Parthenon mables ' during a demonstration in Athens on June 19, 2009.
Tourists sit outside the Acropolis hill as a banner reads 'Give back the looted Parthenon marbles, no more excuses, stop Britain's possesion of the Parthenon mables ' during a demonstration in Athens on June 19, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
Tourists sit outside the Acropolis hill as a banner reads 'Give back the looted Parthenon marbles, no more excuses, stop Britain's possesion of the Parthenon mables ' during a demonstration in Athens on June 19, 2009.
© AFP 2022 / ARIS MESSINIS
Stephen Fry’s comments came as the British Museum issued a statement that it was having constructive discussions with the Greek government regarding the fate of the ancient sculptures.
“We’ve said publicly we’re actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and as we enter a new year constructive discussions are ongoing,” the statement read.
© AP Photo / Thanassis StavrakisA passenger walks past copies of some of the Parthenon Sculptures displayed in the British Museum, at the Acropolis Metro station in Athens, on Thursday, June 11, 2009.
A passenger walks past copies of some of the Parthenon Sculptures displayed in the British Museum, at the Acropolis Metro station in Athens, on Thursday, June 11, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2023
A passenger walks past copies of some of the Parthenon Sculptures displayed in the British Museum, at the Acropolis Metro station in Athens, on Thursday, June 11, 2009.
© AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
Throughout 2022, ex-UK chancellor, now British Museum chair, George Osborne, was locked in talks on the issue with the Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. While the British Museum Act (1963) prevents the institution from deaccessioning "disputed items," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in December ruled out amending the legislation.

“Our position on this hasn’t changed. Decisions relating to the care and management of the collections are a matter for the museum and its trustees. The Parthenon sculptures are legally owned by the trustees and operationally independent of the government," No 10 stated.

As to popular opinion, commissioned by the Parthenon Project, recent polling by YouGov revealed that a majority of Britons (53%) believe the "Elgin Marbles" should be returned to their country of origin.
Women look at a statue of the Greek god Dionysus, part of the Parthenon Marbles - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Greece Makes Fresh Push to Get Elgin Marbles Returned But British Museum is Not Budging
22 November 2021, 11:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала