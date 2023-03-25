https://sputniknews.com/20230325/putin-says-west-wanted-to-disrupt-russia-china-talks-by-announcing-uranium-shells-supplies-1108790352.html
Putin Says West Wanted to Disrupt Russia-China Talks by Announcing Uranium Shells Supplies
Putin Says West Wanted to Disrupt Russia-China Talks by Announcing Uranium Shells Supplies
President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that it seemed the West wanted to deliberately disrupt the recent Russian-Chinese talks by announcing a supply of one million ammunition rounds and depleted uranium tank shells to Kiev.
2023-03-25T20:21+0000
2023-03-25T20:21+0000
2023-03-25T20:21+0000
russia
russia
china
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_68dc37089b6a546fad6a3959d6bf015f.jpg
"On the same day, when [Chinese] President Xi Jinping told me... about the positive aspects of the Chinese peace plan on the Ukraine [conflict] settlement, on that day we learned about the supply of millions of shells to Ukraine from the Western countries... The following day, right before a press conference, we learned that the UK was going to supply shells with depleted uranium [to Kiev]," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster. The Russian president also said that the West was doing that "intentionally to disrupt the talks between Russia and China."
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f2bc5b7dfd64920285513a3511c1920.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin, russia, china, us, foreign affairs
putin, russia, china, us, foreign affairs
Putin Says West Wanted to Disrupt Russia-China Talks by Announcing Uranium Shells Supplies
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that it seemed the West wanted to deliberately disrupt the recent Russian-Chinese talks by announcing a supply of one million ammunition rounds and depleted uranium tank shells to Kiev.
"On the same day, when [Chinese] President Xi Jinping told me... about the positive aspects of the Chinese peace plan on the Ukraine [conflict] settlement, on that day we learned about the supply of millions of shells to Ukraine from the Western countries... The following day, right before a press conference, we learned that the UK was going to supply shells with depleted uranium [to Kiev]," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster.
The Russian president also said that the West was doing that "intentionally to disrupt the talks between Russia and China."