https://sputniknews.com/20230325/putin-says-west-wanted-to-disrupt-russia-china-talks-by-announcing-uranium-shells-supplies-1108790352.html

Putin Says West Wanted to Disrupt Russia-China Talks by Announcing Uranium Shells Supplies

Putin Says West Wanted to Disrupt Russia-China Talks by Announcing Uranium Shells Supplies

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that it seemed the West wanted to deliberately disrupt the recent Russian-Chinese talks by announcing a supply of one million ammunition rounds and depleted uranium tank shells to Kiev.

2023-03-25T20:21+0000

2023-03-25T20:21+0000

2023-03-25T20:21+0000

russia

russia

china

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_68dc37089b6a546fad6a3959d6bf015f.jpg

"On the same day, when [Chinese] President Xi Jinping told me... about the positive aspects of the Chinese peace plan on the Ukraine [conflict] settlement, on that day we learned about the supply of millions of shells to Ukraine from the Western countries... The following day, right before a press conference, we learned that the UK was going to supply shells with depleted uranium [to Kiev]," Putin told the Russia-24 broadcaster. The Russian president also said that the West was doing that "intentionally to disrupt the talks between Russia and China."

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, russia, china, us, foreign affairs