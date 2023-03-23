https://sputniknews.com/20230323/western-sanctions-targeting-russian-people-failed-as-economic-growth-projected-pm-mishustin-1108715688.html
Western Sanctions Targeting Russians Failed as Economic Growth Projected: PM Mishustin
The US and its allies slapped packages of sanctions on Russia shortly after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine. 23.03.2023, Sputnik International
Russian Prime Minister Mishustin stated on Thursday that the US-led Western sanctions barrage targeting Russians has failed.“At the very beginning, the West tried to assure that the sanctions were not directed against our citizens. And at the time, there were no illusions on this score. But now, even a person far from global politics understands that the main goal was precisely the Russian people,” the prime minister underscored during his speech at the State Duma, Russia's Lower House.
