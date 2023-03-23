https://sputniknews.com/20230323/western-sanctions-targeting-russian-people-failed-as-economic-growth-projected-pm-mishustin-1108715688.html

Western Sanctions Targeting Russians Failed as Economic Growth Projected: PM Mishustin

Western Sanctions Targeting Russians Failed as Economic Growth Projected: PM Mishustin

The US and its allies slapped packages of sanctions on Russia shortly after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine. 23.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-23T09:36+0000

2023-03-23T09:36+0000

2023-03-23T09:49+0000

russia

russia

mikhail mishustin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:0:3153:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_9e28e00330fda2d5996663edbaa7f4a3.jpg

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin stated on Thursday that the US-led Western sanctions barrage targeting Russians has failed.“At the very beginning, the West tried to assure that the sanctions were not directed against our citizens. And at the time, there were no illusions on this score. But now, even a person far from global politics understands that the main goal was precisely the Russian people,” the prime minister underscored during his speech at the State Duma, Russia's Lower House.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, mikhail mishustin