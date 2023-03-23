https://sputniknews.com/20230323/paris-residents-rally-against-pension-reform-1108715096.html
Protestors Flood Paris to Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform
Protestors Flood Paris to Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform
In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the reform project, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country from 62 by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.
Sputnik comes to you live from Paris, where French citizens are protesting against the pension reform drive, initiated by President Emmanuel Macron.In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled the pension reform draft that the government seeks to adopt in 2023. Under the plan, French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country from 62 by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.The bill has sparked a huge backlash in French society. There have already been several general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations nationwide over the last two months, with more than 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Parisians rally against Macron's pension reforms
Protestors Flood Paris to Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform
12:56 GMT 23.03.2023 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 23.03.2023)
Last week, the Macron administration used its executive powers to pass its much-sought-after pension reform by side-stepping a parliamentary vote. This move sparked public outrage, and the government barely survived two no-confidence motions on Monday. Meanwhile, Macron's approval rating has sunk to a record low of 28%.
Sputnik comes to you live from Paris, where French citizens are protesting against the pension reform drive, initiated by President Emmanuel Macron.
In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled the pension reform draft that the government seeks to adopt in 2023. Under the plan, French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country from 62 by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.
The bill has sparked a huge backlash in French society. There have already been several general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations nationwide over the last two months, with more than 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out
between the police and protesters.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!