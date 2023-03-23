https://sputniknews.com/20230323/paris-residents-rally-against-pension-reform-1108715096.html

Protestors Flood Paris to Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. Under the reform project, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country from 62 by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled the pension reform draft that the government seeks to adopt in 2023. Under the plan, French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country from 62 by three months per year starting from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.The bill has sparked a huge backlash in French society. There have already been several general strikes and hundreds of demonstrations nationwide over the last two months, with more than 1 million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

