Syrian Defense Ministry: Israel Carried Out 'Numerous' Strikes Against Aleppo Airport, Nearby Sites

The Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed overnight Wednesday that multiple airstrikes were issued against sites in and around the war-torn nation, with varying degrees of damages reported.
Media reports indicated that Syrian air defense systems had been activated after four missiles were detected as incoming from the west of the nation. If confirmed, the Wednesday strike would mark the second incident this month in which Israel allegedly struck the Aleppo airport.
The Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed overnight Wednesday that multiple airstrikes were issued against sites in and around the war-torn nation, with varying degrees of damages reported.
Citing insiders, state media reported that the strikes were reported at about 3:55 a.m. local time and were detected at the Aleppo International Airport. Officials suspect the air attack to have been carried out by Israeli forces; however, no outside confirmation has been provided.
"The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia," the Syrian Arab News Agency reported
. It added that some material damages had been reported at the Aleppo airport.
Details on potential fatalities, injuries or structural damages have yet to be fully detailed by state officials.
Footage from the scene, however, has since surfaced across social media. Some clips appear to document purported explosions near the Aleppo airport and the state-controlled Nayrab military airport.
The incident comes as Esmail Ghaani, the commander of the Quds Force, was said to have recently transited through the targeted airport.
No comment has been issued from the Israel Defense Forces on the strikes, a move in line with its standard policy of not generally offering remarks on air raids against its neighbor.
However, Israel is believed to be behind many airstrikes against government-controlled sites. In fact, in early March the Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed
that the Aleppo airport had been temporarily shuttered after a suspected Israeli strike.
The latest also comes as Syria and Turkiye have worked to provide aid and improve their infrastructure after devastating earthquakes struck the region, causing the deaths of tens of thousands of residents.