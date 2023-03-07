International
Photos: Syria’s Aleppo Airport Shut Down After Suspected Israeli Strike - Syrian Defense Ministry
Photos: Syria’s Aleppo Airport Shut Down After Suspected Israeli Strike - Syrian Defense Ministry
If confirmed, the attack would mark the second time Israel has carried out airstrikes in Syrian territory while the country recovers from a devastating... 07.03.2023, Sputnik International
The Aleppo International Airport has been shut down following an explosion that Syrian state media is reporting came from an Israeli airstrike.State-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) is reporting that a missile flew over the mediterranean, west of the city of Latakia, before targeting the airport.Unconfirmed footage from the scene has been posted on Twitter by Independent journalist Aleph.No injuries from the attack or damage to nearby buildings have been reported. SANA is reporting that the airport has been shutdown due to the attack. The outlet called the attack a incident of "Israeli aggression," and notes that the attack was carried out at 2:07 a.m. local time.Iran was using the Aleppo airport to provide aid to help Syria recover from the deadly earthquake that stuck Syria and neighboring Turkiye last month.Last week, reports quoted an anonymous Israeli military official that they had intelligence indicating that Iran intended to take advantage of the earthquake to provide arms to Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon.According to Asharq Al-awsat, an Arabic international newspaper headquartered in London, Iran had given the greenlight to militias in Syria to activate air defense systems in the country. The order came days after Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Damascus, the capital of Syria.On February 6, Turkiye and Syria were hit by a massive 7.8 magnitude magnitude earthquake that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkiye and more than 6,700 in Syria.
If confirmed, the attack would mark the second time Israel has carried out airstrikes in Syrian territory while the country recovers from a devastating earthquake that shook the country last month.
The Aleppo International Airport has been shut down following an explosion that Syrian state media is reporting came from an Israeli airstrike.
State-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) is reporting that a missile flew over the mediterranean, west of the city of Latakia, before targeting the airport.
Unconfirmed footage from the scene has been posted on Twitter by Independent journalist Aleph.
No injuries from the attack or damage to nearby buildings have been reported. SANA is reporting that the airport has been shutdown due to the attack. The outlet called the attack a incident of "Israeli aggression," and notes that the attack was carried out at 2:07 a.m. local time.
Iran was using the Aleppo airport to provide aid to help Syria recover from the deadly earthquake that stuck Syria and neighboring Turkiye last month.
Last week, reports quoted an anonymous Israeli military official that they had intelligence indicating that Iran intended to take advantage of the earthquake to provide arms to Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
According to Asharq Al-awsat, an Arabic international newspaper headquartered in London, Iran had given the greenlight to militias in Syria to activate air defense systems in the country. The order came days after Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Damascus, the capital of Syria.
On February 6, Turkiye and Syria were hit by a massive 7.8 magnitude magnitude earthquake that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkiye and more than 6,700 in Syria.
