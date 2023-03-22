https://sputniknews.com/20230322/remembering-the-1943-nazi-massacre-of-157-belarusians-in-khatyn-village-80-years-later-1108700253.html

Remembering the 1943 Nazi Massacre of 157 Belarusians in Khatyn Village 80 Years Later

Remembering the 1943 Nazi Massacre of 157 Belarusians in Khatyn Village 80 Years Later

Wednesday marks 80 years since the destruction of the town of Khatyn in the Belorusian Soviet Socialist Republic (BSSR), a 1943 crime by Nazi forces during... 22.03.2023, Sputnik International

On March 22, 1943, the Belorusian town of Khatyn, north of Minsk, was annihilated by occupying German forces. The method of execution was both exceedingly cruel and also tragically common during the war: the entire population of 157 people were herded into a barn, which was set on fire, and German soldiers looking on shot anyone who tried to escape from the blaze.The unit guarding the convoy was Schutzmannschaft Battalion 118, an auxiliary police unit drawn from members of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, a Ukrainian collaborationist group that aided Nazi forces in the genocide of Jews and Poles in western Ukraine. They were joined by the Dirlewanger Brigade, a particularly brutal unit composed of hardened criminals who were turned loose against insurgent groups in occupied Poland and later occupied parts of the USSR.It’s not known why Khatyn, the further village from the attack, was targeted, or if there was any connection between the partisans and the town. Nonetheless, an example was to be made of the town.Only six people survived the massacre: five children and one adult man, a blacksmith named Joseph Kamensky. The 56-year-old Kamensky was burned by the blaze, but not seriously. However, his son was mortally wounded and died in his arms.After the war, the perpetrators of the massacre were variously killed by Soviet authorities, including Bruno Pavel, who ordered the attack, who was prosecuted in the 1946 Riga Trial and executed, and several identified collaborators. However, the executions were not highly publicized by the Soviet authorities, who feared the Ukrainian ethnicity of the killers would create animosities between the two Soviet member republics.What happened at Khatyn was emblematic of the Nazi treatment of its occupied territories in the east, where Adolf Hitler’s vision of a “Greater Germany” involved depopulating the region of its Slavic, Jewish and Romani inhabitants and replacing them with German settlers - a political program directly modeled on the American conquest of Native American tribal lands. The Volga River, Hitler once said, would be “our Mississippi.”The murder spree only ended in 1944, when nearly the entirety of the BSSR was suddenly liberated in the sweeping Red Army maneuvers of Operation Bagration, which annihilated one-third of the German Army in the east.

March 22 marks 80 years since the destruction of the town of Khatyn in the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic (BSSR), a 1943 crime by Nazi forces during World War II that was immortalized after the war as emblematic of the horrific conditions endured by the country under fascist occupation.

