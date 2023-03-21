Seventy People Reportedly Detained in Paris During Protests Against Pension Reform

International
Seventy people were detained in Paris on Monday evening during protests following the adoption of a pension reform by France's National Assembly (lower house of parliament), local TV reported, citing a police source.
Protesters and police clashed in Paris on Monday evening after two votes of no confidence in the government over pension reform. On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval.The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. On Thursday alone, over 300 people were detained during protests against the pension reform.
04:34 GMT 21.03.2023
Garbages are set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023.
PARIS (Sputnik) - Seventy people were detained in Paris on Monday evening during protests following the adoption of a pension reform by France's National Assembly (lower house of parliament), local TV reported, citing a police source.
Protesters and police clashed in Paris on Monday evening after two votes of no confidence in the government over pension reform.
On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted the law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval.
From Paris to Caracas: World is Being Shaken by Protests
Multimedia
From Paris to Caracas: World is Being Shaken by Protests
Yesterday, 07:02 GMT
The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. On Thursday alone, over 300 people were detained during protests against the pension reform.
