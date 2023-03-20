From Paris to Caracas: World is Being Shaken by Protests
A protester holds an umbrella for protection against teargas during a demonstration in the French city of Nantes, on the eighth day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul on 15 March 2023.
Protesters hold up placards as they take part in the Resist Racism March and Rally in central London on 18 March 2023, ahead of the United Nations anti-racism day on 21 March.
Protesters gather in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for an 11th straight week of protests against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023.
A public worker yells at security forces outside the Labor Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela during a protest for better salaries and benefits on Wednesday 15 March 2023.
Protesters wearing vests bearing the image of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attend a rally on Saturday 18 March 2023 in the South Korean capital, Seoul, to demonstrate against a summit between South Korea and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday praised Yoon for "making a difficult decision and action" by overcoming the troubled history between the two countries, pledging to work with him for better relations in future.
Police officers come up against protesters in the Moldovan capital Kishinev, as members of the opposition call on the government to pay the winter heating and electricity bills and for the resignation of the country's pro-Western government.
Drummers lead a demonstration by workers' unions in Portugal on Saturday 18 March 2023. Tens of thousands took part in the protest to demand the increase of salaries and pensions in line with the rocketing cost of living.
New York City street vendors and supporters rally on 16 March 2023, outside City Hall, calling for reform to legitimize street businesses. Vendors are demanding the city ensure access to licenses, open more legal selling locations, offer services and training and repeal criminal liability for vendors.
Demonstrators take part in an annual rally in Dam Square, in the Netherlands' capital Amsterdam on 18 March 2023. The demonstration is organized each year by Committee 21 March, to protest against racism and discrimination.
New York City street vendors rally on 16 March 2023, outside City Hall, calling for reforms to the laws governing street businesses. Vendors are demanding easier access to licenses, more legal vending locations, services and training and the repeal of criminal liability for vendors.
Protesters in the Israeli city of Haifa gather during a rally against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023.
A policeman is hit with a bin as demonstrators in the French city of Lyon clash with police during protests on the eighth day of countrywide strikes against the government's pensions overhaul on 15 March 2023. France's president Emmanuel Macron invoked Article 49.3 to push his reforms - which include the highly controversial move of raising the retirement age to 64 from 62 - through parliament without a vote, thus fanning the flames of the protesters' fury.
