https://sputniknews.com/20230320/from-paris-to-caracas-world-is-being-shaken-by-protests-1108584870.html

From Paris to Caracas: World is Being Shaken by Protests

From Paris to Caracas: World is Being Shaken by Protests

The world is shaken by protests. Some protesters are dissatisfied with energy prices, others want governments to resign.

2023-03-20T07:02+0000

2023-03-20T07:02+0000

2023-03-20T07:02+0000

multimedia

photo

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108582375_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9e036d1200e3a647d4270a78636693.jpg

Recently protests have taken place in France, Great Britain, Israel, Venezuela, South Korea, Moldova, Portugal, the United States, and the Netherlands. Some of them have been peaceful, whereas others have involved clashes with the police and the detention of protesters.Over the past two months, thousands of people have taken part in demonstrations throughout France after the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, managing to push the change through without holding a final vote in parliament.Take a look at the protests that took place in different countries around the world in Sputnik's gallery:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests, protesters, rally