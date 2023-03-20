International
From Paris to Caracas: World is Being Shaken by Protests
From Paris to Caracas: World is Being Shaken by Protests
The world is shaken by protests. Some protesters are dissatisfied with energy prices, others want governments to resign.
Recently protests have taken place in France, Great Britain, Israel, Venezuela, South Korea, Moldova, Portugal, the United States, and the Netherlands. Some of them have been peaceful, whereas others have involved clashes with the police and the detention of protesters.Over the past two months, thousands of people have taken part in demonstrations throughout France after the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, managing to push the change through without holding a final vote in parliament.Take a look at the protests that took place in different countries around the world in Sputnik's gallery:
From Paris to Caracas: World is Being Shaken by Protests

07:02 GMT 20.03.2023
International
India
Africa
The world is being torn apart by protests. Wherever you go in the world, you will find people out on the streets, yelling slogans and demanding the government U-turn on some policy or another, covering everything from extortionate energy prices to unacceptable pension reforms.
Recently protests have taken place in France, Great Britain, Israel, Venezuela, South Korea, Moldova, Portugal, the United States, and the Netherlands. Some of them have been peaceful, whereas others have involved clashes with the police and the detention of protesters.
Over the past two months, thousands of people have taken part in demonstrations throughout France after the French government adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, managing to push the change through without holding a final vote in parliament.
Take a look at the protests that took place in different countries around the world in Sputnik's gallery:
© AFP 2023 / Loic Venance

A protester holds an umbrella for protection against teargas during a demonstration in the French city of Nantes, on the eighth day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul on 15 March 2023.

A protester holds an umbrella for protection against teargas during a demonstration in the French city of Nantes, on the eighth day of strikes and protests across the country against the government&#x27;s proposed pensions overhaul on 15 March 2023. - Sputnik International
1/12
© AFP 2023 / Loic Venance

A protester holds an umbrella for protection against teargas during a demonstration in the French city of Nantes, on the eighth day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul on 15 March 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Justin Tallis

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in the Resist Racism March and Rally in central London on 18 March 2023, ahead of the United Nations anti-racism day on 21 March.

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in the Resist Racism March and Rally in central London on 18 March 2023, ahead of the United Nations anti-racism day on 21 March. - Sputnik International
2/12
© AFP 2023 / Justin Tallis

Protesters hold up placards as they take part in the Resist Racism March and Rally in central London on 18 March 2023, ahead of the United Nations anti-racism day on 21 March.

© AFP 2023 / Jack Guez

Protesters gather in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for an 11th straight week of protests against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023.

Protesters gather in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for an 11th straight week of protests against the government&#x27;s controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023. - Sputnik International
3/12
© AFP 2023 / Jack Guez

Protesters gather in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for an 11th straight week of protests against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023.

© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix

A public worker yells at security forces outside the Labor Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela during a protest for better salaries and benefits on Wednesday 15 March 2023.

A public worker yells at security forces outside the Labor Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela during a protest for better salaries and benefits on Wednesday 15 March 2023. - Sputnik International
4/12
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix

A public worker yells at security forces outside the Labor Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela during a protest for better salaries and benefits on Wednesday 15 March 2023.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

Protesters wearing vests bearing the image of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attend a rally on Saturday 18 March 2023 in the South Korean capital, Seoul, to demonstrate against a summit between South Korea and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday praised Yoon for "making a difficult decision and action" by overcoming the troubled history between the two countries, pledging to work with him for better relations in future.

Protesters wearing vests bearing the image of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attend a rally on Saturday 18 March 2023 in the South Korean capital, Seoul, to demonstrate against a summit between South Korea and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday praised Yoon for &quot;making a difficult decision and action&quot; by overcoming the troubled history between the two countries, pledging to work with him for better relations in future. - Sputnik International
5/12
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

Protesters wearing vests bearing the image of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attend a rally on Saturday 18 March 2023 in the South Korean capital, Seoul, to demonstrate against a summit between South Korea and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday praised Yoon for "making a difficult decision and action" by overcoming the troubled history between the two countries, pledging to work with him for better relations in future.

© Sputnik / Rodion Proca / Go to the mediabank

Police officers come up against protesters in the Moldovan capital Kishinev, as members of the opposition call on the government to pay the winter heating and electricity bills and for the resignation of the country's pro-Western government.

Police officers come up against protesters in the Moldovan capital Kishinev, as members of the opposition call on the government to pay the winter heating and electricity bills and for the resignation of the country&#x27;s pro-Western government. - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca
/
Go to the mediabank

Police officers come up against protesters in the Moldovan capital Kishinev, as members of the opposition call on the government to pay the winter heating and electricity bills and for the resignation of the country's pro-Western government.

© AP Photo / Armando Franca

Drummers lead a demonstration by workers' unions in Portugal on Saturday 18 March 2023. Tens of thousands took part in the protest to demand the increase of salaries and pensions in line with the rocketing cost of living.

Drummers lead a demonstration by workers&#x27; unions in Portugal on Saturday 18 March 2023. Tens of thousands took part in the protest to demand the increase of salaries and pensions in line with the rocketing cost of living. - Sputnik International
7/12
© AP Photo / Armando Franca

Drummers lead a demonstration by workers' unions in Portugal on Saturday 18 March 2023. Tens of thousands took part in the protest to demand the increase of salaries and pensions in line with the rocketing cost of living.

© AFP 2023 / Paul Frangipane

New York City street vendors and supporters rally on 16 March 2023, outside City Hall, calling for reform to legitimize street businesses. Vendors are demanding the city ensure access to licenses, open more legal selling locations, offer services and training and repeal criminal liability for vendors.

New York City street vendors and supporters rally on 16 March 2023, outside City Hall, calling for reform to legitimize street businesses. Vendors are demanding the city ensure access to licenses, open more legal selling locations, offer services and training and repeal criminal liability for vendors. - Sputnik International
8/12
© AFP 2023 / Paul Frangipane

New York City street vendors and supporters rally on 16 March 2023, outside City Hall, calling for reform to legitimize street businesses. Vendors are demanding the city ensure access to licenses, open more legal selling locations, offer services and training and repeal criminal liability for vendors.

© AFP 2023 / Remko de Waal/ANP

Demonstrators take part in an annual rally in Dam Square, in the Netherlands' capital Amsterdam on 18 March 2023. The demonstration is organized each year by Committee 21 March, to protest against racism and discrimination.

Demonstrators take part in an annual rally in Dam Square, in the Netherlands&#x27; capital Amsterdam on 18 March 2023. The demonstration is organized each year by Committee 21 March, to protest against racism and discrimination. - Sputnik International
9/12
© AFP 2023 / Remko de Waal/ANP

Demonstrators take part in an annual rally in Dam Square, in the Netherlands' capital Amsterdam on 18 March 2023. The demonstration is organized each year by Committee 21 March, to protest against racism and discrimination.

© AFP 2023 / Paul Frangipane

New York City street vendors rally on 16 March 2023, outside City Hall, calling for reforms to the laws governing street businesses. Vendors are demanding easier access to licenses, more legal vending locations, services and training and the repeal of criminal liability for vendors.

New York City street vendors rally on 16 March 2023, outside City Hall, calling for reforms to the laws governing street businesses. Vendors are demanding easier access to licenses, more legal vending locations, services and training and the repeal of criminal liability for vendors. - Sputnik International
10/12
© AFP 2023 / Paul Frangipane

New York City street vendors rally on 16 March 2023, outside City Hall, calling for reforms to the laws governing street businesses. Vendors are demanding easier access to licenses, more legal vending locations, services and training and the repeal of criminal liability for vendors.

© AFP 2023 / Jalaa Marey

Protesters in the Israeli city of Haifa gather during a rally against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023.

Protesters in the Israeli city of Haifa gather during a rally against the government&#x27;s controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023. - Sputnik International
11/12
© AFP 2023 / Jalaa Marey

Protesters in the Israeli city of Haifa gather during a rally against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Jeff Pachoud

A policeman is hit with a bin as demonstrators in the French city of Lyon clash with police during protests on the eighth day of countrywide strikes against the government's pensions overhaul on 15 March 2023. France's president Emmanuel Macron invoked Article 49.3 to push his reforms - which include the highly controversial move of raising the retirement age to 64 from 62 - through parliament without a vote, thus fanning the flames of the protesters' fury.

A policeman is hit with a bin as demonstrators in the French city of Lyon clash with police during protests on the eighth day of countrywide strikes against the government&#x27;s pensions overhaul on 15 March 2023. France&#x27;s president Emmanuel Macron invoked Article 49.3 to push his reforms - which include the highly controversial move of raising the retirement age to 64 from 62 - through parliament without a vote, thus fanning the flames of the protesters&#x27; fury. - Sputnik International
12/12
© AFP 2023 / Jeff Pachoud

A policeman is hit with a bin as demonstrators in the French city of Lyon clash with police during protests on the eighth day of countrywide strikes against the government's pensions overhaul on 15 March 2023. France's president Emmanuel Macron invoked Article 49.3 to push his reforms - which include the highly controversial move of raising the retirement age to 64 from 62 - through parliament without a vote, thus fanning the flames of the protesters' fury.

